Announcements: The City of Morton Board of Aldermen meet the first and third Tuesday of each month at 6:00 p.m. at the City Board Room. All interested citizens are welcome to attend.

Morton Chamber of Commerce News: October 30, 2021 Halloween in the Park. Farris Park Community Center. Admission to trick or treat is three dollars per child. Only bags given at the gate can be used. November 11, 2021 Veteran’s Day Ceremony, Mini Park on Main Street.

Forest Chamber of Commerce News: Holiday Market is scheduled for November 13, 2021 from 8:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. in downtown Forest.

Creative Christmas is November 18, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. at Forest National Guard Armory. Admission is $1.

Third annual Spooktober event to be held at Hines Big Daddy Lofton Community Center on October 30 at 7:00 p.m.

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. Rho Lota Zeta Chapter and Nu Pi Zeta Chapter, along with Mayor Gerald Keeton, invite you to our Breast Cancer walk on October 30, 2021 at Farris Park, Morton, MS. Registration fee is $5 and begins at 8:00 a.m. The walk begins at 9:00 a.m. For more information contact Janice Fitten 601-940-6763 or Jackie Patrick at 769-274-8081.

Food For Thought: Everyone knows October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which is the annual campaign to raise awareness about the impact of Breast Cancer. I am sure we all know someone who has been affected by Breast Cancer. Early detection is the key. Let’s support the fighters, admire the survivors, and honor the taken, and never, ever give up hope.

If you have something you would like posted in this column, contact me at 601-732-2847/Inbox me. I would love to hear your news.