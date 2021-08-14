Here We Go Again!

If you love A Medical Care Worker, pray daily that God will renew their passion, joy and contentment in their calling. Because while the world fights over a shot, the Medical field is fighting over their desire to serve. (I am certain that they feel they are almost worn out and helpless in getting patients through this wave of the virus.)

Speaking of vaccine shots, one of my grandsons texted; “Got the shot, loss my mind and spent $6,000 on furniture. They didn’t list that as a side effect!” His Brother commented, “You must have gotten the Miskelly’s version.” “Yep, the recliner is worn out so, we decided to get a new recliner and a couch. I will admit though, they are pretty dang nice. I was in Lowe’s a minute ago and saw a refrigerator on sale at $800. off, Bought it too!” His brother told him that he must have been a given the Miskelly vaccine version, but as long as it was on sale the vaccine was effective!

Do you have so much planned for the next day and then you wake up you’re just like “Nah”?

“Japan banned all BLM apparel for the Olympics! No one could knee or raise fist during the Olympics! Aren’t we all proud of Japan?” If you don’t want to stand for the National Anthem, perhaps you should give your legs to a Veteran who lost his. That way a real man can stand in your place!

Mississippi: “Atheist, Hum-anist, sue over license plates four words on the plate “In God We Trust”. This has sparked a Federal Lawsuit! The Lawsuit claims that car owners are forced to promote the religious statement, or pay an additional fee for a special tag without it. Governor, Tate Reeves, in a statement on Twitter, said he plans to defend the State’s values.”

Amazon announced their company will launch New Renewable Energy Products in the U.S.A, Finland, Canada and Spain. Among the new (11) projects, in the U.S.A., will include the first “Solar projects and will be in Ark. Ms. and Penn. The Company’s Solar Farm in Ms. will be located in Scott County.”

To be rich is not what you have in your bank account, but what you have in your heart!

Only a woman, who has delivered a baby with an epidural, can understand a guy who is having a bad cold!

“I’m a Kid at heart and a Senior Citizen at knees and back! Things that used to hurt my back; jumping off the garage, crashing my bike, falling out of a tree and contact sports. Now, things that hurt my back, sneezing, mopping the floor, washing the dishes, tying my shoes and rolling over in bed.” (Oldtimers.com)

Do you know why you shouldn’t kill an Opossum? “They are scavengers that help keep wooded areas and yards cleaned. They will clean up animal carcasses and eat a host of bugs. The most important being Ticks. In fact, they eat 95% of the ticks they encounter. A single Opossum can kill 5,000 ticks in one season. So, when they are around the less likely a tick (and potentially one carrying Lyme’s Disease) is to bite you and your family. They need our protection if they are going to help us!” (This was news to me. Now I just wish they would stay out of the road!)

Prayers needed: Rush Callahan, Judy Price, Betty Waggoner and For all who have cancer and Covid! Our sincere sympathy to the family of Stephen “Champ” Chaney in the loss of their loved one. (Champ was an Organ Donor and out of a bad thing, came God Blessed things!) and the family of Dr. Benjamin Gatewood.

As long as we have memories, yesterday remains. As long as we have hope, tomorrow waits. As long as we have Love, today is beautiful. As long as we have God, anything and everything is possible.

Dear God, we pray for all School Teacher’s and pray for your blessing over their loved ones, their work, their livelihood and their families. Guide them with your wisdom. May they be empowered by your Spirit to see the needs of their students and to inspire those under their care. They have to make decisions that require your wisdom, understanding and insight. Amen

Have a God blessed week and