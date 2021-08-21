Dark Times

in Mississippi!

WASHINGTON POST, August 15, 2021. “Mississippi Braces for ‘Failure’ of hospital system due to Covid 19 surge and lack of hospital beds. Samaritans Purse is deploying Emergency Field Hospital to Jackson, MS, in response to a staggering surge in Covid 19 cases in the state.” Franklin Graham stated, “We have staff already on the ground and disaster relief trucks, carrying medical supplies, equipment and specialized respiratory care units and they have just arrived in Mississippi. We are sending doctors, nurses and other health care specialists to help care for patients, in Jesus’ name. We expect to start receiving patients as early as Wednesday (8/18). We ask for your prayers for those suffering from this Virus and for those working to care for them. If you are a Christian medical professional, who would like to serve with us click on https://sampur.se/3xmsks

I have heard, one of the many reasons, people won’t get the vaccine is because they feel this is the “chip/Mark of the beast.” Your cell phones could possibly be that “chip?” It gives all kinds of information about you and can pin-point where you are at any time — just saying!

Why wasn’t this in the news? “Angelia Summers, a white Chicago Postal worker was shot and killed by black, Tony Cushinberry, because she failed to deliver his $1,200 Stimulus check. When he confronted her, at his neighbor’s house, she politely told him the Postal Service was holding his mail at the Post Office, due to problems with his aggressive dogs — which he was warned about repeatedly. On hearing this, he pulled out a handgun and shot her point blank, killing her instantly. This story never made headlines because it does not support the false narrative of the Liberal Mainstream news!”

Two guys in a boat fishing and one of them says, “I think I’m going to divorce my wife. She hasn’t spoken to me in more than two months!” Second guy says, “You better think that over, women like that, are hard to find.”

Think of this. 800,000 illegal immigrants have come into our country already in 2021! They are not required to wear masks, be tested for Covid or show proof of vaccination? Our government is putting them on airplanes and dropping them off all over our country. They arrive dressed in expensive attire, with new luggage filled with new clothes. One was complaining, during lockdown, she had to do her own laundry in her room! (Remember, Biden is letting this happen!)

This is the U.S.A. There is no one coming to rescue us if things go sideways! No one will be re-supplying us. No one will airdrop us Food, Ammunition or Medicine. There is no place to escape for freedom. This is it! Remember when Trump said, “They’re not out for me, they’re out for you, I’m just in the way.” Makes sense now, does’t it?

Those things which are done in darkness, God will bring into light! “Come let us return to the Lord. He has torn us to pieces, now he will heal us. He has injured us; now he will bandage our wounds.” Hosea 6:1

August 21, 2021 — VISION “Climb for a Cause.” Twelve combat veterans, four of which are Purple Heart recipients, single and double amputees. They will be climbing Mt. Kilminago’s highest peak at 19,300 ft. This was created to inspire all combat individuals to face challenges and work to overcome them. (Suicide among combat veterans is 22 to 25 per day) This is a huge undertaking and accomplishment for person’s without physical injuries to deal with! Through this climb they, want to show the world that you can accomplish anything; God is not finished with them and an example to us all!

OMG, I’m rich! Silver in my hair, gold in my teeth, crystals in the kidneys, sugar in the blood, lead in the butt, iron in the arteries and inexhaustible supply of natural gas. I never thought I would accumulate such wealth. (Gramma’s Funnies)

Scientists say the world is made of Protons, Neutrons and Electrons, but they forgot about Morons?

Today you could be standing next to someone who is doing their best not to fall apart. So, whatever you do today, do it with kindness in your heart.

“A lawyer, representing a wealthy Art Collector, called him and said, Paul, I have some good news and some bad news. Art Collector said, “I’ve had an awful day, let’s hear the good news first.” The lawyer said, “Well, I met with your wife today and she informed me that she invested $1,500 in two pictures today, that she thinks will bring a minimum of 10 to 15 Million dollars. I think she could be right.” Paul replied enthusiastically, “Well done” my wife is a brilliant business woman. You’ve made my day! Now, I think I can handle the bad news, what is it!” The lawyer replied, “The pictures are of you and your secretary!”

Prayers needed: Kat Riser - had a bad wreck on Friday, Sharley Chaney, Rush Callahan, Judy and Jeff Price, Jennie Harrison, Harmon Latham, Nancy Myers, Wilbur McCurdy all those suffering from Covid. Sincere sympathy to the families of Dennis Michael Everett and Mary Bruce Muirhead and all who have lost ones from Covid.

Pray America — God, I’m desperate for Your Love. Please wash over this Nation. You are faithful to forgive our sins and heal our land, if we humble ourselves and turn to You.

Have a safe and blessed week!