Maybe there’s hope!

Democrat Senator Joe Manchin, from West Virginia “called for Democrats to ‘Pause’ their consideration of a $3.5 Trillion spending bill, though he did not rule out voting for a smaller bill!” (Democrat Senator Kirsten Sinema, from Arizona did not vote for the bill either). Don’t, for a minute, think the Democrats are trying to help American’s citizens, they are simply spending money to obtain votes!

“Daylight Savings Time ends 11/7/21. It offers health benefits, extra hour of sleep. But, most states are ‘Finished’ with the Fall Back. California passed Proposition #7, making Day Light Savings time year round. Other states have passed Legislation to do the same (37) states. But, for now — enjoy the extra hour of sleep, which hopefully will be the last time, if we get this done.”

On Monday I bought gas, in Forest, for $2.89.9. On Friday I noticed it was $3.09.9. The chatter is, we soon may see gas prices near the $5.00 price. My relatives in California may soon be looking at $7.00. It’s already $7.59 in one of their resort towns. I hurt for all that have to purchase gas to get to their jobs, especially those who travel great distances daily and the truckers. We are paying back the stimulus money now, with inflation through the roof! This is the price we pay for “Free Money.” Nothing is free!

A local long haul trucker/ owner posted, “It’s costing $3,600 more a month for fuel, for one truck to operate, than it did when we were getting mean tweets. This is real pain!” The reason why I respect truck drivers…because I know how hard and lonely their job gets sometime, and I know that the whole economy would collapse without them!

No, I’m not interested in your latest workout routine. I’m happy to just get my leg through my underwear without falling down!

Recipe for 1-2-3 Cake in a mug: Mix (1) box of Angel Food cake mix and any other flavor of cake mix together. Stir up real good and store in airtight container, or good plastic freezer bag. When you are ready for a dessert, take 3 tablespoon of this mix, add 2 tablespoons of tap water, put in cup and stir good. Microwave for 1 minute. Put fruit on top and enjoy. I use fruit pudding, like cherry pie filling, out of a can, or blueberries fresh or frozen. (I put in soup bowl instead of cup, as consistency seems better.) This is listed in some of the popular diet plans, as it is lower in sugar and you don’t eat too much.

EBC News: Senior Adult Luncheon & Fellowship Resumes, Friday, 11/5 at 11:30 a.m. All senior adults are urged to attend. There will be a potluck meal, so bring your favorite dish and join us in the Family Life Center. Operation Christmas Child Shoeboxes are ready for packing, labels are available. Dedication for boxes will be 11/14. Soup, sandwiches, singing, fun, food for all, Sat. 11/6, 5:00-8:00 PM. Let Bro. Kerry know if you have a song you would like to sing that night.

Prayers needed: Betty Waggoner, Richard Harrison, Andy Gardner, Buddy Bebe, Dennis and Hazel Squires, Harry Culpepper and my brother, James Emmons of California. Sincere sympathy to the family of Faye Chandler Lanthrip in the loss of their love one.

This is Pastor’s Month: Pastor’s are sometimes overwhelmed with life too. Pray for your Pastor!!! A Pastor made the statement. I thought it was good, I had to share it with you. “When the wicked that are in authority and can’t be voted out, we as children of God can pray them out. Remember, the effectual, fervent prayers of the righteous man availeth much. God is a God of love, but he is also a God of justice. Don’t forget that!”

Peace comes when you realize that Christ inside you is far greater that what’s going on around you.

Please Lord, be merciful to America. Forgive us for turning from you. Amen

Don’t let anyone, who hasn’t been in your shoes, tell you how to tie your laces. Have a blessed week.