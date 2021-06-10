Urgent Prayer Needed!

Please pray for the 17 American Missionaries and their family members who were kidnapped, on Saturday, in Haiti. This group includes both children and adults who were traveling from visiting an orphanage. Haiti is a very dangerous place!

The Governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, is telling the shipping industry to send the cargo ships to Florida. “We are well prepared to handle this problem.” The News Media says the California Port situation is caused by a “driver shortage.’’ Not so fast: It is in part caused by a California Truck Ban which says that all trucks must be 2011 models or newer. And the Law AB5 which prohibits owner operator’s. Traditionally, the ports have been served by owner operators (non-union). California has now banned owner operator’s. (Non-union) And in the words of Paul Harvey, “Now you know the rest of the story! Long time California truckers are not investing in new trucks because California has a law that makes them illegal in 2035. The requirement then will be to have ‘Electric Trucks’ which do not exist!

God, bless the Truck Drivers and the road ahead of them! If you have been on any interstate, you have to realize they are doing their dead level best to keep the products flowing! America would not be the same without them! They are now our “Essential Workers!”

Pete Buttigieg, National Transportation Sect. was on Chuck Todd’s “Face the Nation’ on Sunday morning. I don’t normally agree with Chuck Todd, but he asked Buttigieg “Why did the President wait so long to tell the Port authorities to work 24/7 to get cargo ships unloaded.” His answer was more on how the Port’s needed rebuilding to accommodate the traffic.

“Drone footage from the Kemper County Coal Plant shows a massive mess! If you heard a big boom, on Saturday morning, it was $7.5 billion dollars going up in smoke. It never worked and is now scrap metal. Such a waste!

“My prayers are with the family and loved ones of 26 year old Police Officer, Dylan Harrison. He was ambushed and killed in a shooting on Friday, his first day working with the Almo Police Dept. in Georgia. Officer Harrison leaves behind a wife and a six month old son. May we never forget of the sacrifices of law enforcement, as they try to work keeping us safe.” (Franklin Graham)

When police are killed, in the line of duty, we always hear someone say “They knew the risk when they took the job.” How come we can’t apply this logic, when criminals are killed, during arrest, they knew the risk when they did the crime?

Dear Police Officers, you can’t hear us right now, because of all the noise. But there are millions of us Americans who appreciate you, support you and thank you for your service!

Think about this: Cows - Is it just me, or does anyone else find it amazing that during the Mad Cow epidemic the government could track a single cow, born in Canada almost three years ago, right to the stall where she slept in the state of Washington? And track her calves to their locations. But, they are unable to locate 11 million illegal aliens wandering around over our country. Maybe we should give them a cow?

A big surprise for Global Warming proponents. A satellite image, in 2019, shows the photosynthesis of an American corn crop, found that at it’s peak, produced 40% more oxygen than the Amazon Rain Forest. Also, it has been determined that the amount of CO2 removed by cotton plants, worldwide, is the equivalent of taking seven million cars off the road. Thank you, farmers for the great work you do!

“I could end the U.S. Deficit in five minutes. You just pass a law that says, ‘Anytime there is a deficit of more than 3% of GDP, all sitting members of Congress are ineligible for re-election!’” (Warren Buffett)

EBC news: Our Deacons have begun leading a “Call to Prayer” every Sunday morning at 9:30 am in the Sanctuary. Everyone is invited to attend this brief prayer time before Sunday School; Pastor Appreciation next Sunday. We will have a church-wide “Pot Luck” meal following the morning service. Everyone is invited to attend; Pumpkin Patch Trip, October 30th. Sign up sheet sheet at front of the church; Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes are ready for packing. Dedication day is Nov. 14th; Ladies Night, Charcuterie Worship with Mrs. Tarah Boykin Tuesday, 11/16 at 6:30 pm. Tarah will be sharing her testimony during the presentation. Cost is $50 per person, contact Melanie Harrison.

Prayers needed: Faye Lanthrip, Jean Luke, Michael Sanchez, James Watson and Samatha Smith Stroud.

The smile on my face doesn’t mean my life is perfect. It means I appreciate what I have and what God has blessed me with. A smile can open a heart faster than a key can open a door. Smiles are free, so don’t save them — brighten the world around you with your smile.

You wouldn’t be alive if God didn’t have a purpose for your life. It doesn’t matter if you are 30, 50 or 90, God still has something for you to do. God’s not done with you!

Father God, Please protect our Missionaries, who have been kidnapped, give them safety, peace and Your love. Bless America as we struggle to deal with the turmoil and trying times that we are in. May we as Christian’s make a difference in those we come in contact with and show them Your light.

In Jesus name I pray, Amen.