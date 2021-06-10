Holiday Bazaar!

Forest Garden Club’s first Holiday Bazaar will be this Thursday, 11/4, from 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. They will have baked goods, plants, fall and Christmas decor. Free admission and chance to win valuable door prizes. Proceeds used for conservation of natural resources and beautification of the community. (Me, We all are so tired of “hiding in our homes” and this is an opportunity to break out and have an outing!)

Attention: Lake Baptist Church is having a “Grief and the Holidays” workshop on Monday, 11/13, from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. This will be a special one-time event, geared towards dealing with grief during the holiday season. For questions, please call Diane Usry, Grief Facilator at 888-433-4211 or dianeusry@mygate.com or Debbie Burnhan or Haley Martin at 601-469-1951 or fax 601-469-5433. “Pray ye therefore the Lord of harvest, that he will send forth Labourers into his harvest.” (This a free event, open to all and I would like to add, this is something that has been a long time coming to our area! Just being with people who understand your trials and raw feelings, will help in your daily life. Thank you FBC of Lake!)

Good News: “Florida received their first re-routed cargo ships this week. They began to immediately unload and service these ships. Florida will save Christmas and we love DeSantis Claus.” (Remember this on the Presidential Election Day!)

Mobile, AL Is taking advantage of the back logged ports in California and showing they can keep up with the demands. “We are a leading port, thanks to the intermodal transportation capabilities that we have to move cargo around, (ground, rail and air).” Great job by the Alabama State Docks and the port of Mobile to put us in a position to excel. While the president is talking about the gridlock at other U.S. Ports the Gulf’s ports are providing SOLUTIONS!”

President Biden said the Pope told him “he should keep receiving Communion.” With the fierce debate, in the church on abortion, he has come under pressure from conservatives at home. His most ardent critic is the U.S. church that has said “he should be banned from Communion, the Sacrament of the Faith!”

Many things about tomorrow I don’t understand: But I know who holds tomorrow and I know HE holds my hands!

NEWS FLASH - “This should blow your mind and make you mad! “Seen anything in the national news about how the oil industry is fueling North Dakota’s economy? No! Cruz Construction a division in N.D. Started just 6 months ago. They sent every, Kenworth truck, 9, that they had in Alaska to N.D. Then another two, one being a 65 ton Lowboy to go with it. Also, two new cranes (one crawler and one rubber tire) for that invasion. They sent a 40 man camp as there are no more rooms available. Unemployment is N.D. Lowest, in the nation, at 3.4%!

Recently on a news program on oil, one of the Forbes Brothers was a guest. They asked him a direct question, “How much oil does the U.S. have in the ground? Forbes answered, “More than the Middle East put together!” A Stansberry report on line: “Hidden beneath the surface of the Rocky Mountains, lies the biggest untapped oil in the world.

The Bakken is the largest oil discovery, since Alaska’s Prudhoe Bay. It has the potential to eliminate all of America’s dependency in foreign oil. E.I.A. Estimates it at 503 billion barrels? We’re looking at a resource base worth more than $5.3 trillion!

A recent technological breakthrough has opened up in Bakken reserves. We now have access of up to 503 billions barrels and because it is a light, sweet oil, those billions of oil barrels will cost $16 per barrell! With this and other states, why are we fighting over offshore drilling?

We have more oil, inside our borders, than all the other proven resources on Earth. Here are the official estimates, 8 times as much as Saudi Arabia; 18 times as much as Iraq; 21 times as much as Kuwait; 22 times as much as Iran and 500 times as much as Yemen! Think OPEC just might be funding the environmentalists? You should be getting this information out, pass it on. If you don’t take a little time to do it, then you should stifle yourself, the next time you complain about gas prices. By doing nothing, you forfeit your right to complain.

God is like oxygen, you can’t see Him, but you can’t live without Him!

Mother Nature says “You can’t have all four seasons in one week. Mississippi says, Hold my sweet tea and watch this!

When you buy from a small, local business, you’re not helping a C.E.O. buy a third holiday home. You’re helping a little girl get some dance lessons, a little boy get his team jersey and moms and dads put food on the table. Buy Local!

Can’t stop laughing: I was buying oranges at the junction. While waiting for my change, I saw a woman with a little child. The child was walking faster than the woman and the woman shouted, “Degree, wait for me!” I was so amazed hearing that name, so to satisfy my curiosity, I walked close to the woman. I asked her, “Mam, why do you call this child Degree? The woman laughed and said, I sent her mother to the university and this is what she brought home!”

When a man sees a woman, dressed in leather, his heart beats faster; his throat gets dry; he gets weak in his knees, and he begins to think irrationally. Ever wonder why? She smells like a new truck!

EBC NEWS: Women On Missions, Thursday, 11/4 at 6:30 PM; Senior Adult Lunch & Fellowship Resumes on Friday, 11/5 at 11:30 AM. All Senior Adults are welcome to bring your favorite potluck dish and join us in the FLC; Soup, Sandwiches, & Singing, Fun and Fellowship for all Saturday, 11/6 at 5-8 PM; Fellowship Of Christian Athletes, Sunday, 11/7. Bro. Kyle Wolfe and Bro. Scott Engle will share with us about FCA next Sunday morning. Bro. Kyle will soon begin working in our local schools through FCA. A love offering will be taken at the conclusion of the service. Fall BackK time change Sunday morning!

If you have not started back to church, I can tell you - you are missing out on real life! My days and weeks have started looking, and feeling, more like the time before the Pandemic. Try it, you will like it!!

Prayer needs: Haley Blisset Wales, Jack Mayatt, Harry Culpepper, Betty Waggoner, Richard Harrison, Dennis Squires, Buddy Bebe, Penny Cooper, Dean Wade and Samatha Smith Stroud. Sincere sympathy to the families of Phillip Harris, Betty Tadlock Daigre and Sheri Stewart in the loss of their loved ones.

“Last week, my kid’s school sent a note saying they could wear Halloween Costumes, on Friday as long as they didn’t cover their face because, it would “hinder the learning environment.” I was waiting for the punchline, at the end. But apparently they didn’t see the irony of their message.”

The reason we have 17,000 pages in our law books is because we cannot follow the ten lines on a Tablet Made of Stone! The Bible doesn’t need to be re-written, it needs to be re-read!

Lord, bring a Revival to our Nation once again, and let it begin in me. I pray in the name of Jesus, Amen.