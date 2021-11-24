Happy Thanksgiving!

On October 24, 1929, the Stock Market in the United States crashed. This event threw the country in what is know as the “Great Depression.” This was before my time, but was still being felt, when I was born. My parents talked about the hard times they went through and my older siblings shared some of those hard events too!

On November 6, 1930 President Herbert Hoover delivered a speech to the nation and I quote from the last paragraph of that speech. “Now, therefore, I Herbert Hoover, President of the United State of America, do designate November 27, 1930 as a National day of Thanksgiving and do enjoin the people of the United States of America to observe it, calling on them to remember that many of our people are in need and suffering, from causes beyond their control and suggesting that a proper day of celebration of the day should include that we make sure that every person in the community, young and old, shall have cause to give thanks for our institutions and for the neighborly sentiment of our people.” (Done in the city of Washington in the year of our Lord nineteen hundred thirty, and of the independence of the United State of America the hundred and fifty fifth.”)

When you focus on what you are grateful for, you’ll always be in a better mood. The human race is incapable of being grateful and angry at the same time. So, always be grateful and you will have a better quality of life.

I agree, that times are tough now with prices increasing to all time highs! We still are blessed and hopefully we can put aside our worries, for this special day of Thanksgiving.

So, I was at Wal Mart earlier, a lady was looking at the frozen turkeys, but she couldn’t find one big enough. She asked the stock boy, “Do these turkeys get any bigger?” He replied, “No Mam,” with a straight face, “they are dead.”

“Hoping CDL license are in your future? If you think you want a CDL license, you best get it before February 2, 2022. New federal requirements for entry level driver training for Commercial Driver’s License — Applicants must take a 4 week course, expected to cost $4,000. This applies to all Class A or Class B for the first time. Upgrading existing Class B to CDL, Class A to CDL; Obtaining a first School Bus S passenger or Hadazardous Material H endorsement. Check

Continued on the next page. this out before it is too late.”

A brunette goes to a doctor’s office and says she hurts everywhere she touches herself. The doctor says, “That’s impossible, show me!” She takes her finger, presses on her elbow and screams in agony, touches her knee and screams, touches her ankle and so it goes every where she touches screaming in pain. The doctor says, “You’re not really a brunette are you?” She says, “No, I dyed my hair, I’m naturally a blonde. “I thought so” he says. “Your finger is broken!”

Prayer needs: Brad Carson, Grace Pope, Barbara Dearing, Truman Bell, Harry Culpepper, Jack Mayatt, James Emmons and Betty Waggoner.

Prayer concern for our brothers and sisters in Nursing Homes: Joyce Harrison, Alice Hollingsworth, Nell Bradford, Charles Ray, Amy Wilkerson and Dennis Squires. Also prayers for Home Bound: Jean Haralson, Tamiko Harrison, Nancy Myers and Miriam and Vernon White.

EBC news: There will no-night services on this coming Wednesday night, 11/24; The children’s Committee will be taking the children to Lazy Acres in Lights on Saturday, 12/4. They will leave the church at 4:30 pm and return by 8 pm. Sign up sheet in church. On Sunday, 12/5, at 6 pm our Kings Kids will present their program “For The Glory Of The King.” We will have our Christmas Fellowship meal following the program. Meat will be provided. Please bring sides and deserts to compete the meal. Everyone is invited to attend. (There will be a “Giving Tree” for donations for the family we will help during Christmas this year).

Bible study hint: If you will start reading on December 1st. The book of Luke, one chapter a day you will complete the book of Luke on December 24th and will have read the complete Christmas story.

Dear God, we lift all those who are facing illness’s today. We ask that a you would bring healing, comfort and peace to their bodies. Calm their fears and let them experience the healing power of your love. In Jesus name, I pray. Amen