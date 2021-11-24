Open House next week

Congratulations to Lydia Bishop who was recently crowned Miss Starkville. Now on to Miss Mississippi!

Thursday-Saturday, December 2-4, the town of Sebastopol will be having an open house event. Be sure to shop at your local merchants during this time. On Sunday, December 5, there will be a Small Town Christmas Celebration. Two great holiday events to highlight the merchants in the town.

Prayers for the following people (some for physical needs and some for other needs): Rita Kennedy, Ruby Power, Jim Phillips, Rita Kennedy, Harold Shaw, Charlotte Abel, Randall Creel, Riley Faith Steep, Sam McNaugh, Braiden Walker, Brionna Thornsberry, Karren Abel, Zack Embry, Gilbert Barham, Kym Boykin Rivard, Gary Ann Moore, Billie Brown, Rose McCann, Patsy McCraw, Linda Grayson, Malcolm Gainey, Jimmy Anthony, Jimmy Dobbs, J. T. Ellis, Deanna Tatum, Chris Tatum, Shane Madden, Harmon Lathem, Sally and Billy Green, Bro. Haskel Rhodes, Bryce McInnis, Gayle Brashier, Barney Green, Cynthia Arthur, Diane Vance, Mike Ware, Gloria Anderson, Shelia Hedrick, Kyle Bankston, Bill Abel, Katherine Madden, Teresa Breedlove, Rhonda Jones, Truman Moore, Ann Clark, Charles Knight, Malinda Breedlove, Hulon Hillman, Jeremy Corley, Hardy Maxey, Betty Wall, Betty Maxey, Shelia Towner, Kameron Buffington, Kolby Buffington, Kemper Gomillion, Wyatt Gomillion, Shirley Boxx, Sada Sistrunk, Johnny Thrash, and my sister Gloria Boozer

Remember all of those who are in nursing homes around the area.

Happy birthday to the following people Tommie Walters, Shot Risher, Cully Hedrick, Rosie Pace, Miriah Landrum, Tammy Stokes, Brandon Rushing, Paulette Morrow, Brooke Monk.

The drama club will be presenting a play December 6. Sounds like it is going to be wonderful. Make plans to attend.

Bible study each Sunday at 5 p.m. at Salem Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Study is followed by refreshments. Current study is on Gratitude. Everyone is invited to participate. Youth also meet on Sunday night from four to six o’clock and on Wednesday night at six o’clock. All young people in the area are invited to attend these activities.

The youth at Salem are preparing a Traditional Christmas Nativity for Sunday night, December 19. More details to come. Everyone is invited to attend.

Beginning Sunday, Nov. 28, the youth at Salem will be selling Mocha Frappes, coffee, and assorted goodies in the fellowship hall from 8-9 a.m. prior to Sunday school. Proceeds from their weekly sales will help pay for their Christmas activities. Support the young people if you can.

Thought to ponder: “Today encourage the person that’s always encouraging you. Believe it or not, they need encouragement, too.