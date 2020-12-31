Our prayers are with the family of Betty Patrick Qualls who transitioned December 26th in Milwaukee. Grave Side Services were conducted Tuesday, December 29th. Please keep her family, especially her sister Ester Patrick Perry, in your prayers.

Our prayers are with the family of Mrs. Judith Douglas, wife of Forest native, Amos Douglas. Please keep Mr. Douglas and family in your prayers. Memorial services were held Tuesday, December 29th in Indianapolis.

Please remember the family of the late Mrs. Faye Pinkston who transitioned December 26th. Our prayers are with her family.

Our prayers are with the family of Mr. Tyrone Alexander of Walnut Grove. Please keep them in your prayers.

Please remember, in your prayers, the family of Mr. Greg Bradley who transitioned last week.

Our prayers are with the family of Harace and Janie Barton who transitioned December 13th and December 20th. Memorial services were held for Mrs. Barton December 16th and for Mr. Barton December 22nd. Please keep their children, Becky (Vic) Rockhill, Butch (Kay), and Brett (Molly) in your prayers. Wolf Funeral Services in Lake was entrusted with their services.

Our prayers continue to be with our readers who are facing health challenges, namely, Ernestine Reed, Emma Noblin, Cora Odom, Judy Patrick, Fannie Bradford, Mitch and Mary Nichols, Robert and Mae Jane Kimble, John Lee Evans, Liz Edmonson, Flo Chambers, Carolyn Knowles and LeKendra “Rudi” Burkes.

Congratulations to Legacy volunteer Christian Hollis for his recent accomplishment by being named to the University of MS Fall 2020 Chancellor’s Honor Roll. Christian is the son of Mr. Andre and Mrs. Anitra Hollis of Morton. Kudos to Christian!

The Annual Scott County Bar Association (SCBA) Christmas Gala was postponed due to health and safety concerns during the period of the COVID-19 Pandemic. Instead, SCBA members honored their staff of angels by making contributions to their favorite charities and organizations, namely, Juvenile Diabetes, Wounded Warrior, St. Jude’s Research Center, Blair E. Batson Children’s Hospital, MDHS Children Services (Scott County), and New Covenant Assembly of God. Honored Angels include Sarah Cotnam, Renee Crimm, Andrew Crudup, Bobbie Dickens, Vivian Jackson, Jonathan Jones, Dorothy Pinkston, Michelle Reeves, Judy Rhinewalt, Paige Sessums, Amber Stevens, Tanja Tanner and Beth Bell Williams.

We enjoyed the virtual Christmas Play sponsored by Mt. Moriah M. B. Church, and we welcomed the enjoyment expressed by the youth at the birth of Baby Jesus. The program was dedicated to church pillars Mr. L. J. and Mrs. Sarah Harper. Also honored were Rev. George and Mrs. Shirley Macon. Pastor Ralph and Mrs. Sharmelitta James expressed appreciation to the viewers and reminded them of the true meaning of Christmas. Deacon Andrew Crudup and Media Ministers DeAnte Spann and Aubriana Lowery coordinated this excellent expression of Christmas love. Kudos to all Mt. Moriah Church members who participated in this display of Christmas love. Special kudos to Debra and Aubriana for their revision and update of “Twas the Night Before Christmas.”

Kwanzaa is an African American celebration of life from December 26th to January 1st. It was introduced by Dr. Maulana Karenga in 1966 as a ritual to welcome the first harvests to the home. This festival was created as a response to the commercialism of Christmas, and to help African Americans reconnect with their African roots and heritage. Celebrations often include songs and dances, African drums, storytelling, poetry reading, and a large traditional meal.

Special thanks to the Ruiz (Ruben and Belsy) and Taylor (George and Jo) families for their beautiful musical expressions of the true meaning of Christmas. Waking each morning to beautiful Christmas music was a real Christmas gift, and listening to Christmas carols while watching the stars in your car was likewise a traditional gift! Kudos and thanks to all families who shared Christmas spirit with others!

Legacy Board Members attended their final 2020 board meeting via zoom Sunday, December 13th and reaffirmed their commitment to Legacy’s vision. Board members participating in the meeting were Verna Myers, Denise S. Owens, Andre’ Hollis, Shirley Sykes, Henry Slaughter, Stephanie Rhodes, Susan Steffey, and Constance Slaughter-Harvey. Board members not attending were Rubin Ruiz, Gerald Keeton, Jody Matheny and Shonnette Kelley. Board members extend holiday greetings and best wishes for a peaceful and pandemic-free new year of 2021.

On the last Sunday of 2020, church services continued with all praying for an end to this COVID-19 Pandemic. St. Michael parishioners celebrated the Feast of the Holy Family and Father Roberto Mena referenced the following: The family of Nazareth (Joseph, Mary and Jesus) is for us a true school of virtues; The Christian family becomes a small miracle — stresses values that cannot be purchased with money — love given to the neediest, undemanded forgiveness, and limited fidelity; Children are like mirrors of their parents; Respect elders and be mindful of their wisdom; and, There are three phrases that are found in the home of the Christian family — please, thank you, and I am sorry.

Lynch Chapel Pastor Shirley Wilder shared her message while addressing the topic, “Make Room for Your New.” Her scripture reference was Isaiah 43:18-19 and her message was shared on Facebook and teleconference with Lynch Chapel U. M. Church members.

Following devotion at Little Rock M. B. Church, Pastor Sheldon Thomas shared good news while addressing his theme, “Developing the Real You.” Delivering his message to his Church members via YouTube and citing Luke 13:11 and Acts 16:24, he referenced the following: God has chosen 2020 to help you find the real you; There is a fire of God burning inside us and God is preparing you to discover the real you; When we are born again, we harmonize with God; Developing the real you is similar to breaking in a new pair of shoes; Midnight is the time to view yourselves – Paul and Silas prayed at midnight and that was the turning point to break the foundation; What foundations in our lives are holding us together?; Choose this day who you will serve and discover the real you; and Chose to obey the voice of God, and then your blessings will come. While offering prayer, Pastor Thomas also prayed for the victims of the Nashville bombing.

Happy birthday greetings to January babies born during the first two weeks, namely, Willie Nelson, Delois Burks, Sandra Robinson, and John Hughes, Jr., (1), Wanda Pinkston and R. C. Williams (2), Lesa Davis, Katie Patrick, Kim Patrick, Bianca Thomas and Kobely Clarke (4), Jeremy Bogan, Mary Ann Brown, Vanessa Norman, and Leslie Murrell (7), Jean Palmer, Natasha Battle, Jasean Battle, (8), Patsy Bland and Lisa Darby (9), Liakefya Alexander and Mae Bell Hayes (10), Sariah Ringo, and George Watkins (11), Chris Evans and Greg Burks (12), Michael Holifield and Maurice Harkless (14), and Kimberly Johnson (15).

Quiz Teaser # 600: Who was one of the first African American taxi drivers in Scott County and also served as volunteer school attendance officer?