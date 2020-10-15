We are saddened by the transition of Mr. Joe Allen Wright on October 5th. He was a 1967 graduate of East Scott, father of Bevelyn Wright, and brother of Billy Wright, DeEtta Hairston and Arnetta Baker. Graveside Services were held at the Green Grove Cemetery with Rev. Dino Terrell officiating. Please keep his family in your prayers. Arrangements were entrusted to W. F. Mapp Funeral Home.

Our hearts are heavy and our prayers are being offered for Attorney Pieter and Lisa Teeuwissen on the transition of their daughter, Maya and their 3 year old grandson, Alex. They were fatally injured in an automobile accident in Atlanta Sunday morning, October 10th. Please remember them in your prayers.

Graveside Services were held for Mrs. Estella Smith at Lovelady Cemetery Saturday, October 10th with Rev. Rochelle Wright officiating and delivering her eulogy. Ms. Sherry Moore was the program guide and Rev. Sheldon Thomas provided reflections. These ministers shared memories of Mrs. Smith and expressed appreciation for her life. Please continue to remember her family in your prayers. Arrangements were entrusted to W. F. Mapp Funeral Home.

Rev. E. J. Shepard officiated at Graveside Services held Saturday, October 10th for Mr. Robert O’Neal (Bradfield) Graffenread who transitioned September 29th. He graduated from Forest High School, Jones Community College and received a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Southern MS. Our prayers are with his family especially his siblings, Marshall (Henry) Payton, Mary (Maurice) Jackson, Sammie, and Jason. Holifield Funeral Home was entrusted with his arrangements.

Our prayers continue to be with our readers who are facing health challenges, namely, Mr. Robert Kimble, Mr. John Lee Evans, Mesdames Fannie Bradford, Rosie Odom Harris, Addie Russell, Representative Willie Bailey, Angel Martinez, Flo Chambers, Paula Chambers, and Mary Nichols.

During this pandemic, experts are concerned about the growing rate of depression and anxiety. We offer the following suggestions for our readers: Exercise, Cognitive behavioral therapy (talk therapy), Restful Sleep, Supplements which may ease anxiety (fish oil, probiotics, etc.), Meditation, Prayer, Yoga, and Self-Help Groups.

Congratulations to Legacy Collegiate Board Member Myla Sanders on her induction into the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society at East Central Community College.

Congratulations to Legacy Change Agent Reader Leader James “Tre” Burwell who continues to excel at his weekly reading target.

We enjoyed sharing Legacy Appreciation Baskets of fruit, nuts, and other healthy goodies to the Forest Fire Department, and Legacy Adopt a Classroom Teachers, Dr. Rhonda Kelley, Coach Datodrick Pinkston, Mrs. Chiquita McClendon, and Mrs. Kathern Qualls.

National Hispanic Heritage Month celebrates the contributions of more than 17 percent of the U. S. population that is of Hispanic/Latino heritage. It runs from the 15th of September to the 15th of October. This month commemorates how the Hispanic and Latino communities have influenced and contributed to American society at large. The month began as a commemorative week when it was first introduced in June of 1968 by California Congressman George E. Brown. The push to recognize the contributions of the Latino community gained momentum throughout the 1960s when the civil rights movement was at its peak and there was a growing awareness of the United States’ multicultural identities.

On September 14, 1989, President George H. W. Bush became the first president to declare the 31-day period as National Hispanic Heritage Month. September 15 was chosen as the kickoff because it coincides with the Independence Day celebrations of five Central American neighbors — Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua. Mexico, Chile, and Belize also declared their independence during this period.

We enjoyed Mass at St. Michael Catholic Church where Father Roberto Mena referenced Isaiah 25:6 and Matthew 22:4 as he discussed the heavenly banquet. The banquet feast is prepared for all of God’s children who must wear the wedding garments of mercy and grace of God. The invitation should be accepted and we should be opened to the journey of conversion … change of heart and action. A Memorial Mass was offered by Rosie Mabry for the repose of John Park.

The Lynch Chapel U. M. Church service, via teleconference and YouTube, was enjoyed as Pastor Shirley Wilder asked that we stay safe and continue to practice safe distancing, wear masks and pray for one another. She asked God to protect the sick, children, school administrators and staff and emergency technicians. Her subject was “God Picked up the Pieces and Healed Me.” In delivering her message, she referenced Jeremiah who was a preacher. In her usual fashion, she ended her message with a song, a cappella, “Jesus, You’re the Center of my Joy.”

Following devotion, Little Rock M. B. Church members recited their mission statement. Then Pastor Sheldon Thomas offered special prayers and shared his theme, “I’m Coming Out of the Spin Cycle.” His analogy was washing clothes in a washer: Jonah was put in the spin cycle and he tried to avoid God; Following his sins, David was in need of cleansing; Some of us need washers with agitators — need to be thoroughly cleansed; We should monitor our lives and take our laundry to the Lord and allow all cycles of the washer to work; Don’t get caught up in earthly matters — instead prepare for Heaven; What’s inside your head (PHD, etc.) is important, but God is more concerned about what is in your heart; and Pray your hardest when it is hard to pray. He closed by suggesting that we pray, “Lord, clean me up so that I can lift You up.”

The Scott County JSU Alumni Chapter held its annual meeting, via zoom, October 8th with President Albert Gray presiding. Members discussed various ongoing Chapter projects. They also discussed the “Newest Family Member” to the JSU Family. The date of the November meeting will be announced later.

Happy birthday greetings to babies born during the 2nd and 3rd weeks in October, namely, Jackie Reed, Roy Walker and Viola Morgan (16), Veonshay Harper (17), Kitty Colbert, Amberly Young, Michael M. Robinson, and Mosie Wash (18), Mykeria Hayes, Hannah Henry, and Adrienne Edwards (19), Boris Bradford and Ivory Youngblood (20), Mikella Daniels, Judge Willie Perkins, Clarissa Spivey and Kalyndezeyia Gray (21), and James Perkins (22).

Answer to Quiz Teaser # 589: Mrs. Charity Robinson provided the correct response which is Mrs. Lodena Sapp Holifield. She was recognized on her 80th birthday by her son, Bishop Marvin Sapp, who is a Grammy Award winner and talented and gifted gospel singer on a national and international level.

Quiz Teaser # 590: Which African American, along with his wife, formed “WE Production Ministries, Inc. which promoted gospel music? He also produced Gospel Train.