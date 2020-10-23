Our community is saddened by the transition of Mrs. Rosie Odom-Harris and Mrs. Marie Swan. Please remember their families in your prayers.

Mrs. Rosie Mae Odom-Harris was remembered as a mother who trained her children in the way they should live and to always put God first. Graveside Services were held October 17th at Harmony M. B. Church in Lena. Her son, Rev. Larry Odom officiated and delivered her eulogy. Rev. Sheldon Thomas provided scripture and prayer and Pastor Dr. Bernard Kennedy offered words of comfort. She will be missed by our community and she was an excellent cook. Her children will always cherish beautiful memories of her. Sharing beautiful memories are her children, Paulette (Jimmie Earl) Lyles, Manorris, Dora, and Larry (Gladys) and grands and great grands. Her family thanks the community for the love and support shown during this time. Arrangements were entrusted to Holifield Funeral Home.

Mrs. Marie Smith Swan transitioned October 11th and Memorial Graveside services were held Saturday, October 17th at Lone Pilgrim M. B. Church with Pastor Timothy Croff officiating. Her beautiful smile and warm caring hugs will be missed especially by the community’s children. Her legacy will continue with her children, Willie James (Lenora), Helen Stowers, Bettye Odom, Resa (Willie) Josey, Foreign (Virgil) Powe, and Arthur, Jr. (Kenisha) Swan; and siblings, Myrtle Pearson and J. D. (Cozetta) Smith. Holifield Funeral Home was entrusted with final arrangements. The family expresses appreciation for the community’s prayers and support. Our prayers continue to be with her family.

The late Mr. James Thomas McGuinn, Sr. was laid to rest in the Veteran Memorial Cemetery in Newton October 20th. Our prayers continue to be with his wife, Mrs. Beverly McGuinn, and children, Cunithia Ector, Jeffery “Lupe” McGuinn, and Eric W. Browner. Please keep his family in your prayers. He served as a policeman and armored car driver before starting his own business. According to his many customers, he was the best auto mechanic in the state.

Our prayers continue to be with our readers who are experiencing health challenges, especially Ms. Helen Swan Stowers, Mr. Robert Kimble, Mr. John Lee Evans, Mrs. Kitty Colbert, Ms. Paula Chambers, Mrs. Fannie Bradford, Representative Willie Bailey, Mr. Howard Burkes and Angel Martinez.

We appreciate the support and kind deeds of Mrs. Beverly Hollingsworth and thank her for volunteering and caring for others. Kudos to “Ms. Bev.”

We continue to enjoy Sunday church services at St. Michael, Lynch U.M, and Little Rock M. B. Father Roberto Mena encouraged St. Michael parishioners to be honest with God and with others. During his homily, he encouraged voting and use of discernment as he reminded us that the Catholic Church does not promote nor endorse candidates. Whoever wins the election will have much work to be done. During his homily, he noted the following: Jesus is praised for his honesty by his enemies; we need to value spiritual realities a little more and be a little more detached from material possessions; and we should work to improve and transform the world according to the justice and charity that Christ taught us. A memorial mass was offered by Rosie Mabry for the repose of Mary Matlock.

Pastor Shirley Wilder, via teleconference and YouTube, encouraged her Lynch Chapel U. M. Church members to continue to practice safety procedures by wearing masks and observe social distancing. She offered prayers and reminded us that we are facing things we never faced before. She referenced Psalms 46 — God is our Refuge — a Mighty Fortress is our God, and the title of her sermon was “There is Safety in His Arms.” She shared the following: Even in times of trouble, God is our Shelter and is always with us; Instead of going to our friends, we should go to God; Being in the Lord’s Arms is the best place to be when the alarm sounds; The Lord is the Shelter from the wind (Psalms 61:3); Stand firm on the Word of the Lord; We must have the Shield of Faith; and Everything we need is in the Arms of the Lord.” In her usual style, Rev. Wilder closed with her musical song, “I’m Safe in His Arms.”

Following an inspirational devotion where the youthful voices praised God and the prayer and scripture strengthened members, Pastor Sheldon Thomas shared his sermon with members of the Little Rock M. B. Church. His sermon title was “If you can’t walk in it, then you can’t speak to it.” As he shared his message, he referenced the following: God allows trials in our lives on purpose; If the challenge doesn’t kill you, it will make you stronger; Ease your negative pressure by leaning on God; Testing is critical and it tells how much we have learned; In order to speak to the storm, we must get the storm out of our lives; Storms come into our lives to humble us; In order to see the purpose, we have to go through the storm; Testing comes to those who are winners (Senera Williams); We can’t do anything without God — He wants us to depend on Him; and You don’t have to defend God, just display Him. Thanks to Pastor Thomas and the Little Rock Church family for feeding the Scott Central Football Team.

Congratulations to Larry Robinson who continues his winning legacy on the track. He won first place, for the eighth year, at the Over the River 5 Mile Race in Vicksburg. The runners and race officials practiced social distancing and wore masks. This is the 3rd Race Larry has participated in this year and he placed first in all. We’re proud of him!

Congratulations to Mrs. Anitra Hollis who was recently recognized by Delta State University with the Delta State School of Education 2020 Outstanding Administrator Award. Mrs. Hollis has been principal in Richland for the past three years and is married to Andre Hollis. They are the parents of Andrea and Christian.

Congratulations to Legacy Connection Fall Reader Leaders for Week 9, namely James Burwell, III, Zikeya Gill, and Kylah Smith. Power to reading and the written words!!

Happy birthday greetings to babies born during the last week in October, namely, Labriski Rayford (23), Wykersha Parrott (24), Wileliazar Cruz and Amiyah Myers (26), Hannah Massey, Johnnie Brown, Donovan Phillips, and Mitchell Nichols (27), Joyce Rigby (28), Whitney Patrick, Marcus Bland and Ann Brand Colbert (30), and Cindy Craft and Odessa Robinson (31). Belated birthday greetings to Ray Walker on his special day of October 16th.

Answer to Quiz Teaser # 590: Tommy Warnsley, husband of Mrs. Ruby Patrick Warnsley, formed WE Promotion Ministeries and produced Gospel Train. He was employed as building trades construction teacher with Newton Municipal School District.

Quiz Teaser #591: Which graduate of Morton Vocational, Tougaloo College, and Atlanta University published several books, one on the history of schools in Morton and one entitled “Our Legacy of Excellence Remembered?”