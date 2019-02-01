Community pays final tribute to education icon, Dr. Marshall Longmire

We are saddened by the death of the late educator and humanitarian, Dr. Marshall Lee Longmire, who transitioned Saturday, December 22nd. Dr. “Doc” Longmire was the youngest of ten children born to Malcolm and Maggie Longmire. He graduated from E. T. Hawkins High School (first class to graduate in 1953), Alcorn State, and received his doctorate from Rutgers University in New Jersey.

Dr. Longmire served our community as an educator and humanitarian for the majority of his life. He taught science at E. T. Hawkins for 13 years, at Forest High School for one year, and at Jackson State University from 1973 until his retirement in 2007. He was an active member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity and often invited his fraternity brothers to share their musical talents with our community during the annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. program held at Hawkins Middle School. The gym at Hawkins was named in Dr. Longmire’s honor. He was also a Master Mason, NAACP life member, National Alcorn Alumni Association member, and he also held membership in many other organizations.

Dr. Longmire’s career as a humanitarian is well documented and we join other readers and others who knew, loved and respected Dr. Longmire in extending our heart-felt sympathy to his family especially his wife, Mrs. Barbara Sue Horton Longmire, his daughter Tamera Diahn “Tammy” Longmire, and grandson, Taylor Lee Longmire. Please keep his family and friends in your prayers.

Our prayers are with the families of Mr. O’Neal Stegall of Forest who passed Christmas, and Mrs. Louise Johnson of Decatur who transitioned December 17th. Please keep their families in your prayers.

Please continue to remember our readers who are facing health challenges including Mr. Albert Moore who is recuperating at home; Mrs. Nancy Gray who remains at Lackey Hospital; Mr. David Spann who was admitted to University Medical Center on Christmas Day; Mrs. Shawanda Matheny who is improving; Mrs. Chiquita McClendon-Myers who is recuperating; Mrs. Simona Solis who is a heart surgery candidate; and other readers and community residents.

The City of Morton employees and guests enjoyed a delicious Christmas luncheon Friday, December 21st at Farris Park Center. It was a wonderful occasion and Morton Mayor Gerald Keeton expressed appreciation to employees and thanked them for their hard work. Happy New Year from Morton Mayor, Alderpersons, City Clerk and other employees.

Congratulations to Roosevelt State Park Director, “Coach” Andre’ Hollis who received a very special honor and appreciation tribute from Tavez Calhoun. Hollis was honored during the Atlanta Falcon’s “Thank You” Day on December 16th in Atlanta which was prior to the Atlanta Falcons vs. Arizona Cardinals game. This is the second year that Calhoun, #38, has been defensive back for the Falcons.

We’re proud of Tavez and proud that he remembers upon whose shoulders he stands. He wrote on the special balloon, “Thank you Coach Hollis for always believing in me.” Calhoun’s mother, Ms. Brenda Calhoun, and Hollis’s family (wife Mrs. Anitra and son Christian), were present to witness the tribute. Way to go Tavez and congratulations Coach Hollis.

Congratulations to Chancellor-Elect Robert Logan who will succeed Chancellor H. David Clark on January 1, 2019. His Swearing-In Ceremony will be held Friday, January 4th at 3:00 p.m. at the Newton County Courthouse in Decatur. Happy New Year to Chancellor Logan!

Congratulations to Chancellor-Elect for Seventh Chancery District, Willie James Perkins, who was sworn in Friday, December 28th at the Leflore County Courthouse in Greenwood. Constance Slaughter-Harvey, Constance Burwell and James ‘Tre’ Burwell attended the ceremony of their family friend.

Residents of Bedford Convalescent Center in Newton were treated to a special Legacy Christmas Bingo Party where winners received red Santa boots and other goodies. Among those participating as players were Charles Ray, Roy Burt, Billy Ray Norman, Patricia Norman, Mae Helen Clark, Ricky Holcut, Thelma Holiday, Gloria Jolly, Tracy Self, Annette Flowers, Mary Brooks, Eileen Spears, Stevie Wright, Gwen Thrash, and William Dukes. Following the Bingo Party, residents shared their memories of the “best Christmas ever” and they shared Christmas wishes. Legacy Education and Community Empowerment Foundation sponsors this Annual event and Constance Slaughter-Harvey was the Bingo announcer. Residents are looking forward to their Legacy Annual Valentine Party. Happy New Year to Bedford residents!

Birthday greetings to readers Mrs. Linnie Kay Jones Lofton who will celebrate her day December 31st and to Mrs. Stephanie York Rhodes who will celebrate her special day December 28th! Happy New Year to all December babies!

We enjoyed spending Christmas eve with 104-year-old Mrs. Henrietta Horton who was returning from her favorite activities at Clinton Adult Day Care. Her great-grandson Taylor, and God great-grandson James enjoyed sharing special chocolate cookies. Continued good health Ma Henrietta in 2019!

Please join us for the 23rd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Walk sponsored by Slaughter Library and Legacy Education and Community Empowerment Foundation, Inc. The Walk will start Monday, January 21, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. Line up is at the Slaughter Library, 568 Jones Street. The Walk will proceed down Jones Street over to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive where Prayer will be shared. It will continue to Townsend Road and across Highway 80. Prayers will be shared at the Courthouse and Walkers will continue onto First Street and cross Highway 80 again onto Highway 21 and then back to the Library. A short program will be held once Walkers return to the Library and gifts and refreshments will be shared. The first 50 walker to sign in will receive gloves, caps, or scarves. Walk Marshals will be announced in next week’s column.

Answer to Quiz Teaser # 476: Mrs. Mary E. Smith was the first African American employee of the Forest Police Department. She served citizens as an exemplary employee for more than 31 years. Congratulations to Mrs. Charity Jones Robinson who provided the correct answer! Happy New Year ladies!

Quiz Teaser #477: Which graduate of E. T. Hawkins High School returned to E. T. Hawkins High School as a science instructor and remained there for more than 10 years? This instructor taught for 30+ years at his alma mater’s rival university.