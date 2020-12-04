We are sorry to learn of the transition of former Jackson State University (JSU) Men’s Basketball Coach Paul Covington who was the winningest basketball coach in the JSU history. Coach Covington served 19 years as basketball coach prior to his retirement. This Kentucky native and JSU alumni continued to serve as assistant athletic director and then moved up to became Athletic Director.

He was the first African American to serve in the Presidential Honor Guard at Arlington National Cemetery. Our prayers are with his family, especially his wife Marian Gilmore Covington, and children, Paul, Jr., Sheryl Matthews, and Vivian (David) McDaniel. Memorial services were held Saturday, November 28th at Westhaven Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson.

Our prayers are with the family of the late former New York City Mayor David Dinkins, who became the first African American mayor of New York City January 1st, 1990. He was the last survivor of the Harlem Clubhouse, a/k/a, the Gang of Four which included Secretary of State Basil Patterson, Congressman Charles Rangel, and State Assemblyman Percy Sutton. His wife, Donna transitioned last month. Our prayers are with his family, David, Jr., and Donna.

Please remember our readers facing health challenges, namely, Mrs. Loyce Collier while she recovers at her home following a fall on Tuesday; Ms. Lekendra “Rudi” Burks; Mrs. Roseann Lynn, Mr. and Mrs. Mitchell (Mary) Nichols; Mrs. Fannie Bradford; Mrs. Cora Odom; Mr. John Lee Evans; and Deputy Sheriff Julian Parker.

Congratulations to Ms. Miracle Battle, granddaughter of Rev. Henry and Mrs. Marquita Patrick, who received her B. A. in accounting from MSU last Tuesday. Her grandparents were present to witness her accomplishment, and we join with them in saluting Miracle. She was a Slaughter Scout, Legacy Change Agent, Legacy Scholarship recipient, and Legacy volunteer. Way to go Miracle!

Members and Stakeholders in the Health Is Wealth Group and Scott County African American Historical Society met, via teleconference, Tuesday and shared tips for surviving during this pandemic. Some of the tips, which they practice, including reading the complete Bible, drawing, gardening, cooking new dishes, yoga, exercise including walking, journaling, and other activities. Members and stakeholders participating were Henry Slaughter, Shirley Sykes, Stephanie Rhodes, Constance Slaughter-Harvey, Bobbie Ringo, Constance Burwell, Dorothy Pinkston, Rita Parker, Andrew Crudup, Liz Ferrell, and Ester Denham Watkins.

Parishioners at St. Michael Catholic Church celebrated the beginning of the Advent Season with a special Advent homily by Father Roberto Mena. He reminded us that Advent is the suitable time to prepare for Christ’s coming by practicing works of mercy and not setting our hearts on fleeting things but on eternal goods. It is a time of waiting and preparing for the birth of our Savior. We must learn to wait — watch in prayer and in hope because we know that the Lord is on His way.

Jesus taught us the art of love: loving freely, without waiting to be loved. Be joyful and be watchful. Advent is a time of prayer and good deeds. The Advent wreath candle was lit and Father Roberto reminded us to be closer to everyone, but especially to our brothers and sisters who are most in need.

Members of the Little Rock M. B. Church celebrated Advent with beautiful music and devotion prior to the message from Pastor Sheldon Thomas. Following prayers for all, especially persons with COVID, and leaders and others, Pastor Thomas shared his message, entitled, “Leftovers.” During his message which was based on Matthew 15:21 and 27, and John 6:3, he referenced: Don’t give God your leftovers instead of the first fruits; Back in the day, mothers were creative with leftovers and made many versions of goodies — we trust our mothers to make it right; We must trust God to make the right decision regarding leftovers — He made enough food from two fish and five loaves to feed over 5,000 and had leftovers; God can multiply what we have but we must be willing to put it in his hands and take our hands off; Sometimes the leftovers taste better than the original dish; God needs us to distribute blessings and leftovers; and, This is the day the Lord has made, let us rejoice and be glad in it. Rev. Thomas reminded us to prepare for the Lord’s birth during this season of Advent.

Members of the Meridian Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. met, via zoom, Saturday, November 21st with President Rose King presiding. Local Deltas attending were Constance Slaughter-Harvey and Constance Olivia Burwell. They enjoyed finalizing plans for the Delta Christmas for Needy Families and the Kitchen Pantry.

Forest Rotarians enjoyed their zoom session with their District Governor Ed Thurmond, of Lexington. During this November 18th meeting, he shared new programs as well as providing a status report on existing programs and projects. Of special interest was the Toilet Project for India where Rotarians provide assistance and resources for basic essentials.

Last month, Legacy Vice President Shirley Sykes addressed Rotarians and shared on-going activities at Legacy including the virtual connections educational programs directed by Constance Burwell. She was accompanied by her husband, Legacy Treasurer Henry Slaughter. Members of the Bound to Excel Mentoring Program, Andre Hollis, Jody Matheny, Roy Lowery and Elmer Lowery, provided a status of activities. Special thanks to Forest Rotarians for their investment in our community by serving others especially during this season of Advent.

The Women Lawyers’ Division of the National Bar Association and the Personal Development Committee hosted Webinar “Bullying in the Workplace” and shared suggestions for handling bullying in the workplace and other venues. Among the panelists were Constance Slaughter-Harvey and Clara Saafir, daughter of the late Jimmy Travis, and Sharon Bridges, a native of Pelahatchie. For additional information, contact the NBA’s Personal Development Committee.

Answer to Quiz Teaser # 596: Malcolm Marlo Perry was the first Scott County African American to be drafted by the National Football League. He was drafted by the Buffalo Bills as linebacker in 1994. Mattye Evans provided the correct response.

Quiz Teaser # 597: Name at least two members of the “Scott County Old Negro League Baseball Team” whose home-field was the “Forest Fairgrounds” and who traveled to play from coast to coast.