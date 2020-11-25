Count your blessings

The season ended on Friday night for the Scott Central Rebels in Round 3 of the Playoffs. The Enterprise Bulldogs pulled off the win to defeat the Rebels, 21-14. It has been an unusual season to say the least. This team has every reason to be very proud of their record. They are a fine group of young men and the discipline, teamwork and work ethic gained while playing this game will serve them well in life. Congratulations team and coaches on a job well done.

Scott Central has a new athletic program this year. The SC Mississippi Scholastic Shooting Program recently kicked off under the direction of Coach Chandler Powell. The team members are Connor Sigrest, Eli Cooper, Evan Risher, Eli Stewart, Bryce Sessums, Dylan Sumrall, Nic Boswell, Brennan Gardner, Camden Richmond, Camdon Crimm, and Garen Richmond. The team recently traveled to Sardis to participate in their first skeet shoot. The MSSP was started in 2015 and has grown to have 54 schools with 893 students. Last year, state winners received a total of $10,000 in college scholarships provided by the Foundation for Mississippi Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks.

The Scott Central School District will observe an A/B rotation beginning November 30, 2020 through December 22, 2020. This program will be similar to the one we observed at the beginning of the school year except that all students will be virtual on Fridays. Students with last names A-L will receive face-to-face instruction on A Days and students with last names M-Z will receive face-to-face instruction on B days. This rotation is be implemented to protect and ensure the health and well-being of students, staff and the community.

Harperville Baptist has suspended live services for at least another week to maintain the safety and health of our members and visitors. We will continue to have live broadcasts of the services and weekly Bible studies led by Bro. Gary Wyatt. These broadcasts may be viewed by visiting our Harperville Baptist Church Facebook page. We will return to in person services as soon as it is deemed safe.

Happy Thanksgiving! Count your blessings, name them one by one!