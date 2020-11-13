Rebels keep rolling

The Scott Central Rebels will advance to the Second Round Playoffs when they host Bogue Chitto on November 13th. The Rebels defeated St. Patrick last Friday night by a score of 44-0. Digital tickets can be purchased through GoFan using the link, https://gofan.co/app/events/139459 or tickets can be purchased at the gate for $8. Please keep our team in your prayers and ask for their protection from injury and avoidance of a quarantine so they can continue to participate in the playoffs.

Progress reports for the 2nd Nine Weeks will be issued on Thursday, November 12th. Thanksgiving Holiday are just two short weeks away, November 23-27.

Recent visitors of Irene Martin were Shirley Jones and Patty Socha of Walnut Grove.

Today is Veterans Day and is a celebration to honor America’s veterans for their patriotism, love of country, and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good. It was originally called Armistice Day, commemorating the end of World War I, and it is sometimes confused with Memorial Day which is a time to remember those who gave their lives for our country, particularly in battle or from wounds they suffered in battle. Veterans Day honors all of those who have served the country, in war or peace, dead or alive, although it’s largely intended to thank living veterans for their sacrifices. So, if you have the opportunity, be sure to tell a veteran thank you for their service to our nation.