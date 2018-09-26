Legacy and SOYTCA Seek Additional Volunteer Mentors

Our hearts are saddened by the death of Mrs. Dorothy Nell Bland Derrick who passed at her home Sunday, September 23rd. She was a member of the Hawkins Class of 1965. Our prayers are with her family especially her husband James, and children Jamie, Sharon, Christina and Lawanda. Funeral arrangements are incomplete.

We are sorry to learn of the transition of Ms. Amanda Qualls, 1963 graduate of E. T. Hawkins High School. She was a resident of Milwaukee at the time of her death. Our prayers are with her family.

We are sorry to learn of the transition of Mrs. Versie Gambrell Dennis of Greenwood. She was the sister of the late Dr. Daniel Gambrell of Forest. Please keep her family in your prayers.

A beautiful and loving memorial and home going celebration was held for Mrs. Allenteen Delois “Granny” Watkins, Saturday, September 22nd at Truelight M. B. Church. Rev. Dr. Larry Weathers officiated and delivered the eulogy and Mrs. Bonnie Stowers was the mistress of ceremony. Other program participants were Rev. Sheldon Thomas, Attorney Constance Slaughter-Harvey, Mayor Nancy Chambers, Dr. Gayle Harrell and Mrs. Shelia Weathers. Mrs. Watkins was remembered as joyful soul who loved to help and cheer others. Her laughter and “free advice” were her trademarks. Please remember her family, especially her daughter, Ledora Watkins (Sammie) Benton, and grandchildren Roxanne Cross, Rochelsey (Dedric) McDonald, and Mario in your prayers.

Please continue to remember our readers who are facing health challenges especially Graden Crimm (St. Dominic Hospital), Carolyn Wells (sister of Phylis Campbell), Patricia Burt Brown, Flo Chambers, Patty Reynolds (University Medical Center), Michael Parker, and other readers.

It was good hearing from our Legacy supporters, namely Mrs. Roseann Lynn who was in good spirit and sent her love and best wishes, and Mrs. Vernal Breashears of Chicago who called to inquire about our classmate Amanda Qualls who transitioned during the week. She also sent her love and best wishes.

Stakeholders in Save Our Youth through Community Action met Monday at the Slaughter Library to review their action calendars and finalize the agenda for their School Forums on Bullying. Additional details will be shared in next week’s column. Stakeholders attending the September meeting were Jody Matheny, Andre Hollis, Henry Slaughter, Shirley Sykes Slaughter, Chief Will Jones, Elmer Lowery, Shonnette Kelley, Roy Lowery, Dorothy Strong, Roy Pinkston, Louise Washington, Dorothy Pinkston and Constance Slaughter-Harvey, Bonnie Stowers, and Victoria Cox.

Rev. Sheldon Thomas was the guest speaker at the Men’s and Women’s Day Program at Mt. Moriah M. B. Church Sunday, September 23rd where he addressed the theme “Unity Creates Community.” His stirring message was challenging and brought acceptance and approval from those in attendance. The program theme was “We are strongest working together in unity.” Rev. Ralph James is the pastor.

Legacy’s In-School Mentoring Program for Girls, the lead stakeholder in Save Our Youth through Community Action (SOYTCA), expanded into the Scott Central School where 6th grade girls will become mentees. The male mentees will receive mentoring from other SOYTCA mentors operating under Bound to Excel. We salute and thank these mentors and applaud all mentors and volunteers who are working in the Legacy SOYTCA In-School Mentoring Program, namely Mesdames Constance Slaughter-Harvey, Shonnettee Kelley, Dorothy Strong, Marquita Patrick, Bonnie Stowers, Barbara Dawson and Shirley Sykes, Andrew Crudup and Henry Slaughter.

Legacy Parents remind you to order your barbeque chicken or tamale plate this Friday, September 28th during their Harvest Project. Plates may be purchased from 10 until 1:00 at the Slaughter Block on Highway 80. Side orders will contain baked beans, potato salad and cake. Drinks are also included in the price.

This Harvest Side Walk Sale will have items including furnishings, furniture, jewelry, clothes for all family members, linen and towels, and other items at ‘give-away’ prices because everything must go. Tickets may be purchased from members of the Legacy Parents Engagement Program or by calling 601-469-0990. See you then.

Birthday Greetings to October babies born from 1st through 12th, namely, Police Chief Will Jones, Cory Ragland and Breanna Jones (1), John Reiss and Saytoya Johnson (3), Amy Rhodes and Jeremy White (4), Anthony Jones, Stewart Lee, April Robinson and Elizabeth Woods (5), Jalisa Pinkston, Brenda Jones, Tony Patrick, Sharon Jones and Gail Lee (6), Henrietta Horton and Sister Rita Goedken (7), Charity Jones (8), Bennie Johnson (9), Alice York and Ralph Brown, Sr. (10), and Eric Guidry (12).

Answer to Quiz Teaser # 462: Mrs. Marquita (Battle) Patrick was the leader of Highlights 4-H Club when the Club received the honor of “Outstanding Club for 1984.” She is retired from Forest Elementary School, is a member of the Forest Housing Authority and is volunteering as a Legacy Mentor.

Quiz Teaser # 463: Name two of the Hawkins High School graduates who are now dentists.