The Message

Always Remember

In the midst of your storm, you’ll find Jesus.

“Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid or terrified because of them, for the Lord your God goes with you; He will never leave you nor forsake you.” (Deuteronomy 31:6)

Jesus tells us that we will have troubles in this world, it’s a guarantee. No one is exempt. However, He promises that we’ll have victory through our faith because Jesus Christ has overcome the world. He promises to always be with us and walk or carry us through the toughest times to victory.

“So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.” (Isaiah 41:10)

When we face storms, we shouldn’t be afraid or worried. First of all, storms are only temporary! They don’t last forever. During a bad weather storm, it can rain, thunder, lightning, hail, etc. but it’s only temporary. After the storm, there’s a calmness and the sun usually shines. This is a description of the emotional storms we face. It can hit very hard, but it’s only temporary. Knowing that God is with us and will protect us brings comfort.

Ten years ago, Teri, Lydia and I faced the worst storm possible. We lost our Steffan. It was the worst pain I had ever experienced. At the moment, I didn’t believe I would live through it. The storm was extremely fierce. But even the morning after his death, I felt the presence of Jesus. Through the whole tragedy, I never got angry with God. I just knew in my heart He loved me and was with me each step. I knew He would calm my storm. It was tough, but I never felt alone.

“The righteous cry out, and the Lord hears them; He delivers them from all their troubles. The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in Spirit.” (Psalm 34:17-18)

This verse has given me comfort and encouragement. He’s always close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed or emotionally drained.

No matter what you’re experiencing at the moment, please know that Jesus is with you. He will not forsake you just because you sin or make a bad decision. He’s the God of comfort and will wrap his loving arms around you and take care of you.

“Praise be to the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of compassion and the God of all comfort, who comforts us in all our troubles, so that we can comfort those in any trouble with the comfort we ourselves receive from God.” (2 Corinthians 1:3-4)

The next time you face a storm, remember three facts that can help sustain you.

1. Remember God loves you.

2. Remember God’s goodness.

3. Remember God’s grace.

He is always with you!