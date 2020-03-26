The Message

To be rich

When we know poor communities we realize that for the population of many countries it is very important to have economic resources to be able to feed themselves and live indoors with dignity. In a developed country like ours, getting to own many material goods and a lot of money available in our bank accounts is for many the most important thing in life. It is normal for us to have such material ambitions, but being rich should have another meaning that our spirit implies as well. As Christians we must live according to what Jesus Christ taught and that always implies loving, and helping the most dispossessed. Being spiritually rich excludes accumulating wealth by the pure fact of having more.

When one lives with the priority of possessing money and power, a moral decay is evident that God does not like. Unfortunately we live in a world dominated by large transnational companies whose main objective is to earn more money without considering the service needs of the poor. This reality has led a large percentage of the population to borrow in order to meet the requirements of the companies of economic and energy services.

However, there is an economic crisis caused by a pandemic that we still do not know how far it will go. To this we add the obvious global warming whose major repercussions are just beginning climate problems. Both problems affect the poor and the rich, but the poorest are less likely to face success due to their lack of resources of all kinds.

The opportunity for Christians to evaluate ourselves is good. “Someone in the crowd said to him, “Teacher, tell my brother to divide the inheritance with me.” But He said to him, “Man who made Me a judge or arbitrator over you?” And He said to them, “Take care, and be on your guard against all covetousness, for one’s life does not consist in the abundance of his possessions.” Luke 12:13-15 ESV

Although wealth is a blessing approved by God in the New Testament there is a message about how money should be spent. A straight heart does not serve money. “ Do not lay up for yourselves treasures on earth, where moth and trust destroy and where thieves break in and steal, but lay up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where neither moth nor rust destroys and where thieves do not break in and steal. For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.” Matthew 6:19-21 ESV

Let’s be rich in spirit. Let us handle money with care and wisdom without departing from our devotion to God. “Better is a poor man who walks in his integrity than a rich man who is crooked in his ways” Proverbs 28:6 ESV

May God bless you.