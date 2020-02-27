The Message

Idolatry

Idolatry is a current problem in the lives of many people, when a leader, singer, etc. is exalted. When the exalted person is idolized, it is a sign of foolishness. In a Christian society the only one we can exalt at that level is Jesus Christ. Compared to God, human beings are reduced to nothing.

However, at present there are very clear tendencies to idolize without distinguishing moral quality and public behavior. In electoral times that trend increases. Political interests spend exhorbitant sums on media campaigns to convince voters. Many are easily deceived with basic elementary arguments, but in reality they do not administer a nation. It doesn’t matter to many that the candidate(s) are liars, or without Christian behavior in their public life. It has reached the point that many religious leaders of high national level are indifferent to many moral aspects. Everything is related to the millions that are already being spent to sell something that is doubtful.

“Do you not know? Do you not hear? Has it not been told to you from the beginning? Have you not understood from the foundations of the earth? It is He who sits above the circle of the earth and its inhabitants are like grasshoppers; who stretches out the heavens like a curtain, and spreads them like a tent to dwell in; who brings princes to nothing, and makes the rulers of the earth as emptiness.” — “To whom then will you compare Me, that I should be like him? Says the Holy One.” Isaiah 40: 21-23, 25 ESV

The prophet calls us to use our reason and senses in all the decisions we make in life. Any idolatry is contrary to God, and all the eagerness to exalt another will be foolish. Even more when facts that were proven are not brought to justice, but where the partisan criterion to eliminate accusations prevailed. It is bad to have bad thoughts, but worse is to turn them into messages for others.

As Christians we run along the path indicated by the commandments. “And by this we know that we have come to know Him, if we keep His commandments. Whoever says “I know Him” but does not keep His commandments is a liar, and the truth is not in him, but whoever keeps his word, in him truly the love of God is perfected. By this we may know that we are in Him: whoever says he abides in Him ought to walk in the same way in which He walked. 1 John 2: 3-6 ESV

The gospel teaches us that we are in the world but we are not of the world. It teaches us to think like Jesus and react to life as people who know what it is to be a living Christ. Obviously idolizing is not in our way, since we should be careful when going along a road that only divides society. That way does not reveal the love that God is. “For all that is in the world — the desires of the flesh and the desires of the eyes and pride in possessions — is not from the Father but is from the world.” 1 John 2:16 ESV “Anyone who does not love does not know God, because God is love.” 1 John 4:8 ESV

He who does not love follows the world that accustoms to intimidate and divide for purposes of power and does not know the divine law.

May God bless you.