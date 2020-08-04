The Message

Arrogating World

The pandemic that we are suffering with the COVID-19 has shown us the arrogance of many governments, some of them, world powers. The Chinese communist government did not believe the first scientists to diagnose the virus, and even jailed the first doctor, accusing him of wanting to impose ideas against the system. A few days after being imprisoned, he was released but the doctor already possessed the virus after which he died.

In our country, the president initially said that the virus was nothing more than a cold. In England it took weeks before taking sanitary measures. In Brazil and Mexico there were parades and shows supporting policies. This and much more should make us meditate seriously on our rulers at all levels. Something similar has been happening with global warming argued by thousands of scientists, but the arrogance of many politicians ignore or underestimate. Some climatic changes have not been enough, nor the fires in Australia, in the Amazon, photos from satellites showing the melting of polar areas, etc.

Despite the advancement of global hypercommunication, many have the luxury of ignoring the interconnection that exists between different ecosystems. The evident sample of the spread of the virus due to thousands of international travelers, warns us that the viruses do not have nationality or any natural limits or borders and walls to stop them. The initial development of the virus comes from a nation ruled by atheists, but in Christian nations representing almost a third of the world population there is no respect for Creation either. Ignoring nature is a lack of respect for the Creator. When there is no love there is no care either. God is not present in human beings who do not take care of nature. “Anyone who does not love does not know God, because God is love.” 1 John 4:8 ESV

In Isaiah when he prophesied about Babylon we find a verse that can be applied in our context. “I will punish the world for its evil, and the wicked for their iniquity; I will put and end to the pomp of the arrogant, and lay the pompous pride of the ruthless.” Isaiah 13:11 ESV. When there is an abundance of money in world powers, but an unstable peace, when a pandemic like the current one appears, many dismiss it at the beginning, and when measures are taken, it is too late for thousands of people who have already died. Many of us will have a check to help, but it is evident that millions of undocumented people are being fired, and they do not have the right to health care or food. No one officially remembers it.

It is time that the great differences that still divide the hearts of millions of Christians produce unity of judgment to help the ones who have nothing. “The sting of death is sin, and the power of sin is the law. But thanks be to God, who gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ. Therefore, my beloved brothers, be steadfast, immovable, always abounding in the work of the Lord, knowing that in the Lord your labor is not in vain.” 1 Corinthians: 56-58 ESV

May God bless you.