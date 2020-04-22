The Message

Evidence that they teach

Thanks to the large amount of information that we have through the media, it has become evident that apart from the good and positive things that exist, there is an evident majority of negative information that is causing multiple problems for the population. There are some evident contradictions in some presidents of important Latin American countries besides ours. The pandemic showed that they have questioned the scientific world and have repeatedly ignored the subject and imposed their own opinions.

In the Bible there are important messages that we must consider to analyze our reality. “But understand this, that in the last days there will come times of difficulty. For people will be lovers of self, lovers of money, proud, arrogant, abusive, disobedient to their parents, ungrateful, unholy, heartless, unappeasable, slanderous, without self-control, brutal, not loving good, treacherous, reckless, swollen with conceit, lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God, having the appearance of godliness, by denying its power. Avoid such people.” 2 Timothy 3:1-5 ESV. I do not doubt that many of the characteristics that the apostle Paul said to Timothy can be found not only in us, but in the presidents in question, and that is a big problem for today’s society. These presidents govern more than 700 million people throughout the American continent, USA, Brazil, Mexico, Venezuela etc.

When personal ambitions for power are given priority and not problems such as the pandemic, deep down it becomes evident that the Holy Spirit is not present in their hearts. There are several presidents, including ours, who did not initiate precautionary measures in time and said that this was one more cold or the flu so that nobody cared much. We must honestly say that the weeks of delay in taking measures, plus the lack of means such as respirators, caused thousands of deaths for which no one wants to be responsible. “Wisdom cries aloud in the street, in the markets she raises her voice; at the head of the noisy streets she cries out: at the entrance of the city gates she speaks: “How long, O simple ones, will you love being simple? How long will the scoffers delight in their scoffing and fools hate knowledge?” Proverbs 1:20-22 ESV.

When the problem is brought under control, the population of world will soon forget the mistakes of its rulers and one day we will return to the same pandemic problem. This is shown by history, with the only difference that we are now well informed with instant communications. “Because the sentence against an evil deed is not executed speedily, the heart of the children of man is fully set to do evil. Though a sinner does evil a hundred times and prolongs his life, yet I know that it will be well with those who fear God, because they fear before Him.” Ecclesiastes 8:11-12 ESV

In these difficult times our faith can strengthen us, and we can meditate so that in the immediate future we make decisions with wisdom. Much prosperity tends to harden rulers, and the righteous suffer while the wicked prosper materially. Pray for the system that governs many in the world to change. So that humanity approaches God, giving importance to what is eternal and not to what is corrupted.

May God bless you.