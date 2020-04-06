The Message

The Anxiety

Among the many problems that the appearance of COVID-19 brought to the world is anxiety. It is something that many live at the moment due to the not only sanitary, but also social measures with which they are facing this common viral enemy. Anxiety manifests itself in humans in different ways and brings unpleasant emotional instability for everyone. The world is restless, worried, apprehensive, and often violent, as well as economically affected by those with low and medium incomes.

Jesus Christ, however, warns us: “And which of you by being anxious can add a single hour to his span of life?” Matthew 6:27 ESV. The viral attack does not distinguish differences between human beings, but reality shows us that it develops easier in the elderly, and in those who are in poor health due to certain cardiovascular diseases, obesity, diabetes, etc. For Christianity there is something very important in this reality and it is our spirituality. How we live in critical moments according to what God expects of us.

If we want to live in peace we must be obedient and always keep in mind that God is love. “Beloved, let us love one another, for love is from God, and whoever loves has been born of God and knows God. Anyone who does not love does not know God, because God is love.” 1 John 4:7-8 ESV. Despite the pandemic, our faith and love allow us to live with hope. “Love is patient and kind; love does not envy or boast; it is not arrogant or rude. It does not insist on its own way; it is not irritable or resentful; it does not rejoice at wrongdoing, but rejoices with the truth. Love bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things.” 1 Corinthians 13: 4-7 ESV.

God gives us every day, in one way or another, what we need. We are under His will and the commandment that Jesus bequeathed to us is that through our daily prayers we obtain the necessary strength to sustain ourselves. The world lives agitated, anxious, and the pandemic has brought forth more evil forces than only God’s eternal enemy rejoices. Our Lord knows of all our ills and brokenness and in Him there is no anxiety, only love. God expects us to trust waiting for wise dispositions of those who are wise in the matter that concerns us.

Let us not forget that anxiety can disable us, and bring us tiredness and stress that can infect our loved ones. “Therefore do not be anxious about tomorrow, for tomorrow will be anxious for itself. Sufficient for the day is its own trouble.” Matthew 6:34 ESV “Ask, and it will be given to you; seek, and you will find; knock, and the door will be opened to you. For everyone who asks receives, and the one who seek finds, and the one who knocks it will be opened.” Matthew 7:7-8 ESV

Jesus Christ is our only refuge.

May God bless you.