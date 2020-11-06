The Message

Integrity: Doing what’s right

“To do what is right and just is more acceptable to the Lord than sacrifice.” (Proverbs 21:3)

It seems as if we see a lot of lying and compromising in today’s world. Is it to help us find a way out of a situation? Could it be to make us look bigger? Whatever the reason, God has called us to be truthful and honest. When we feel backed in a corner, we should just be honest, no matter the consequences. What is truth? Jesus is truth!

“Jesus answered, ‘I am the Way and the Truth and the Life. No one comes to the Father except through Me.’” (John 14:6)

If we desire to be like Him, we must choose to be truthful!

“The integrity of the upright guides them, but the unfaithful are destroyed by their duplicity.” (Proverbs 11:3)

Looking back over my past, I recall many times that I chose to lie instead of speaking the truth. It seemed easier at the moment, but it always backfired on me. Nothing good came from it. It was a “tangled web” that I wove. I regret not choosing to obey God and walk in truth. Thankfully those days are forgiven and covered with the blood of Jesus! Yes, when we lie, it only gets worse. Friends, lying and deception are related. No good employer desires to hire employees who lie and deceive. What’s next? Cheating and stealing! It’s all related!

“Keeping a clear conscience, so that those who speak maliciously against your good behavior in Christ may be ashamed of their slander.” (1 Peter 3:16)

This verse encourages us to be truthful in all matters. This includes not slandering one another. Gossiping and talking about one another is a sin which, as Christians, we should avoid. This applies to work, school, home, and even church. I have witnessed this negative behavior in all these areas. Yes sadly, even at church.

We have to be careful that we don’t become a yes man/woman. These are individuals who agree with anything and everything just to keep some sort of peace. They don’t want to disagree with others because it may hurt feelings or offend. But they aren’t being truthful!

It’s time for us to come before God in prayer, “God give me clean hands and a pure heart.” If you’re willing to pray and choose to obey God, He will answer your prayer!

Yes, when we choose to submit to the Potter’s wheel, he’ll mold us into the image of Jesus!

Jesus was a man of integrity. He always spoke the truth, always did what was right, and never slandered those around Him.

“Finally, brothers and sisters, whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable — if anything is excellent or praiseworthy — think about such things.” (Philippians 4:8) Let’s choose integrity!

Jesus is the answer! Jesus is your answer!