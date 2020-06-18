The Message

Violence is Immoral

George Floyd’s death caused by the violent and improper action of a police officer causes shock not only in America but also in many other countries. Justifiably thousands of people took to the streets to demand justice for something that historically has been present for many years in society, and that hopefully one day will disappear from the way of thinking of many. The fact that we are at the head of those infected by the pandemic with the highest number of deaths, should also make us think about the real power that man has over nature and humanity. Disobedience to God is more evident every day.

We are experiencing a crisis that affects all important aspects of society from all points of view. The racial prejudice that exists in this multicultural society has been present and that should call us all, without exception, to meditate and put our affairs in the hands of God who created us all equal. Violence from all points of view, must be eradicated and the correct path is not that of stones, assaults, or looting. There are many ways to speak out against injustice, and one day the great leader Martin Luther King said: “We know that in our struggle in America and in our specific struggle here in Montgomery, violence will not only be impractical but immoral...Even more than that, not only is violence impractical, but is immoral; for it is my firm conviction that to seek to retaliate with violence does nothing but intensify the existence of evil and hate in the universe.” (A Testament of Hope: The essential Writings of M.L.K.) Violence wherever it comes from is immoral and does not fit in the mindset of a Christian.

What happened when Judas went with a group to stop Jesus? “And behold, one of those who were with Jesus stretched out his hand and drew his sword and struck the servant of the high priest and cut off his ear. Then Jesus said to him, ‘Put your sword back into its place. For all who take the sword will perish by the sword.’” Matthew 26:51-52 ESV.

If a Christian appeals to violence for justice to prevail, he is fleeing from Jesus because he is not willing to be recognized as a disciple of Jesus Christ. It is equivalent for many to following the Lord from afar and being willing to disobey the laws of the nation. Stimulating violence in a fair fight shows weakness in our beliefs. It is sin and the believer knows it. Violence is a carnal reaction that opposes what the Holy Spirit expects of each of us. Any racial prejudice involves ignorance and disobedience to God.

“Therefore you have no excuse. O man, every one of you who judges. For in passing judgment on another you condemn yourself, because you, the judge, practice the very same things. We know that the judgment of God rightly falls on those who practice such things.” Romans 2:1-2 ESV “For those who live according to the flesh set their minds on the things of the flesh, but those who live according to the Spirit set their minds on the things of the Spirit.” Romans 8:5-6 ESV.

May God bless you.