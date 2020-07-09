Winning the battle over fear!

“The Lord is my light and my salvation — whom shall I fear?” (Psalm 27:1)

This scripture reassures us that God is in charge! He’s our Shepherd and will take care of us! It’s a promise, and we know that God doesn’t break His promises!

“For I am the Lord your God who takes hold of your right hand and says to you, Do not fear; I will help you.” (Isaiah 41:13)

Understandably we’re in perilous times regarding this virus. Should we panic and live in fear? Absolutely not! As Christians, we should stand strong with our eyes on Jesus! We should trust Him to take care of us instead of running to the stores and over buying items that we’ll probably never need. This is called panic and fear. The question is this: Who do we serve? Do we worship almighty God or do we worship fear?

God says we can’t serve two masters, so we must choose. I have already made my choice!

“As for me and my house, we will serve the Lord!” (Joshua 24:15)

I’ve been to the stores and bought what I felt Teri and I needed. There was no need to panic or become rude and selfish to anyone. I decided that I would not live in fear!

Fear is not of God! So, if it’s not of God, where does it come from? You guessed it! The devil whispers fear and panic into our minds which, if allowed, will cause us to focus on fear instead of God!

Where is your focus today?

If we’re spending our time complaining about everything around us, we’re not focusing on God. If we get up in the mornings reading and listening to negative news (and we know it’s hardly ever positive), and if we spend our social media time grumbling and complaining about our president and leaders, we are not focusing on God! Fear causes us to grumble! Again, who are we serving? Who is our master?

“Cast all your anxiety on Him because He cares for you!” (1 Peter 5:7)

During times such as these, we must choose to trust God! Jesus is the way, the truth, and the life!

He walked on water and calmed the storm! He healed the lepers and raised the dead! He is our protection! When Jehoshaphat faced the enemies who had come to conquer the Israelites , he sought the Lord! God instructed him to let the worshipers lead the way to battle. How strange! Not the best fighters, but the worshipers were to lead the way.

God fought the battle for them! They never drew their swords! God brought victory! He’ll do the same for us! Let’s utilize this time to pray with our families, speak encouraging words to others, and allow the world to see Jesus through us!

Prayer changes everything, including this virus!

Jesu is the answer! Jesus is your answer!