Are we a Martha or a Mary?

“As Jesus and his disciples were on their way, He came to a village where a woman named Martha opened her home to Him. She had a sister called Mary, who sat at the Lord’s feet listening to what He said. But Martha was distracted by all the preparations that had to be made. She came to him and asked, “Lord, don’t you care that my sister has left me to do the work by myself? Tell her to help me!”

“Martha, Martha,” the Lord answered, “you are worried and upset about many things, but few things are needed — or indeed only one. Mary has chosen what is better, and it will not be taken away from her.” (Luke 10:38-42)

Two mornings ago I was sitting on the deck at our vacation condo in Orange Beach praying and seeking God about some issues and situations in our lives. During my time with my Father, I caught myself trying to figure a solution. In other words, I was trying to “fix” the problems myself. Yes, I was helping God. Did He need my help? Absolutely not. He just wants our faith in Him that He will do what He’s promised.

But there I was on the deck looking at the gulf waters trying to give God advice on how to handle my situations. Guilty!

Thankfully in the midst of my “board meeting” with God, He lovingly spoke to me. All I heard in my spirit was, “Martha Martha.” I’m very familiar with this biblical story and it spoke truth to me! I thought, “What am I doing? I’m not trusting God! I’m literally trusting myself!” Thank God for grace! I immediately repented for NOT trusting Him.

Friends, It’s an easy trap to fall into because we’ve been taught all of our lives to use our brains. And we should in certain matters. But if we choose to trust Him to lead and guide us, then we have to let go of the problems and allow Him to take care of it. He’s a miracle-working God!

So what do we do? We pray, meditate on His word for wisdom, trust Him with all of our heart, worship and thank Him, and be ready to take a step of faith when He instructs us to. In other words, we must be willing to step out of our boat (comfort zone) and walk with God. It might be scary at first, but obeying God will flood us with peace. Are we willing to be like Peter and take that bold step of faith by stepping out of our boat? I encourage you to keep your focus on Jesus and not on your problems!

“Seek first the kingdom of God and His righteousness, and all these things will be added unto you.” (Matthew 6:33)

Prayer changes everything!

Jesus is the answer! Jesus is your answer!