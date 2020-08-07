Nothing’s impossible with God!

“Is anything too hard for the Lord? I will return to you at the appointed time next year, and Sarah will have a son.” (Genesis 18:14)

The Bible tells us numerous times that “nothing’s impossible with God!” His word encourages us to believe that anything is possible. Jesus was a great example of this, performing miracles that many said were impossible. He was never limited to what he could do; and everything he did was to glorify his Father.

Are you needing a turn-a-round in your life? Have you felt your situation/circumstance is overwhelming and you’re seeing no way out? Are you feeling defeated and hopeless? Are you needing a miracle?

My friends, nothing is impossible with God! Absolutely nothing! You might be feeling as if you are at the bottom of a deep well with no way out, but God is telling you to look up and see the light (Jesus)!

“Jesus looked at them and said, ‘With man this is impossible, but with God all things are possible.’” (Matthew 19:26)

All things are possible with him! He will make a way for you where there seems to be no way! You might not see an answer at first, but God does! He’s a “Way Maker!” He will never abandon you, not even for a minute! God is good! God is love!

“For no word from God will ever fail.” (Luke 1:37)

God is faithful to His word and all His promises!

“Blessed is she who has believed that the Lord would fulfill His promises to her!” (Luke 1:45)

How can I believe for the impossible? We begin by reading and meditating on His word! We might need to read a scripture over and over until it truly sinks into our heart and stirs our faith to believe His promise! We also need to have a heart of thanks. Begin thanking your Heavenly Father for everything He has done, is doing, and will do for you! God loves a sincere, thankful heart!

“I will give thanks to the Lord, with all my heart; I will tell of all Your wonderful deeds.” (Psalm 9:1)

Thankfulness should begin our prayers. We might be fighting discouragement, but taking a step of faith by speaking thankfulness will lift that heavy discouraging feeling. Would you like to drive the devil away form tormenting you? Begin worshiping God with thankfulness! Your heartfelt worship will drive the evil away!

“I will enter His gates with thanksgiving and His courts with praise; give thanks to Him and praise His name. For the Lord is good and His love endures forever; His faithfulness continues through all generations.” (Psalm 100: 4-5)

“Jesus looked at them and said, ‘With man it is impossible, but not with God. For all things are possible with God.’” (Mark 10:27)

Prayer changes everything!

Believe for your miracle!

Jesus is the answer! Jesus is your answer!