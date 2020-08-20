“And this is the confidence that we have toward Him, that if we ask anything according to His will He hears us. And if we know that He hears us in whatever we ask, we know that we have the requests that we have asked of Him.” (1 John 5: 14-15)

This morning I rejoice in God’s goodness as He has answered a special prayer request for me! I had no doubt that He would answer, but when He did, my heart celebrated!

I have been praying about a matter for a while. Each morning I would thank my Heavenly Father and confess scriptures of faith to build up my faith to believe.

I know in my heart that God does not desire for us to beg or plead with Him for an answer. He always hears the first time we ask. He doesn’t forget our request. We need to believe He hears us and will answer. This is why it’s profitable to speak scriptures out loud! Our ears need to hear God’s word! And our faith will increase through hearing so we can ask and believe that He’ll definitely answer!

Yes, faith — believing that He will answer!

“If you abide in Me, and My words abide in you, ask whatever you wish, and it will be done for you.” (John 15:7)

Need someone to change? If you’re unhappy about someone’s behavior, actions, temperament, etc., I encourage you to pray for them and ask God to change them. Now, have you turned this person over to God through prayer, or have you exhausted yourself trying to change them yourself, to no avail? We can’t change anyone! It’s futile to even try! But we can pray and believe in our heart that God will answer and solve the problem! Friends, our God can change anyone or anything! It might be that God will change us to accept them for who they are! We are called to walk in love toward everyone.

“Before they call I will answer; while they are yet speaking I will hear.” (Isaiah 65:24)

I love this scripture as it reminds us that God is all-knowing. He already knows our prayers before we even speak!

Today, I encourage you to pray in faith! Believe that He hears you and will answer! Don’t allow doubt, worry, and fear to creep in your heart. God is faithful to His children!

Nothing is too big for Him!

I believe it’s time for your sea to part and allow you to cross over! It’s time for that stubborn mountain in your life to be removed! God is ready to talk with you! Submit your request with a heart of thanks, knowing He’ll answer! He’ll answer what’s best for you!

“Pray without ceasing!” (1 Thessalonians 5:17)

Be encouraged and never give up believing! He is faithful and loves you unconditionally!

Jesus is the answer! Jesus is your answer!