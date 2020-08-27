Are you interested in God?

Of course you are! If you were not, you would not be reading this Christian column. But the answer isn’t so simple when we think about what kind of life we are living now with the pandemic, and if we consider His will for ourselves compared to us doing whatever we want in everything. There are many who pretend to communicate with God but at the same time they are participating in a lot of foolish things. “And the Lord said: ‘Because these people draw near with their mouth and honor Me with their lips, while their hearts are far from Me, and their fear of Me is a commandment taught by men, therefore, behold, I will again do wonderful things with His people, with wonder upon wonder;’” (Isaiah 29: 13-14b ESV) This is the case with those whose religion is just from their lips and, although they follow a routine of rites, the Holy Spirit is absent in their hearts.

However, God is always interested in the lives of each of His children. Those who suffer afflictions with the virus presence ask why the Father allows them to suffer. The answer, in addition to living in a fallen world, is because many of our problems and afflictions have been caused by ourselves when we do wrong or make decisions using no common sense.Without taking care of our health when the authorities ask us to follow the indications using masks and keeping social distance. Many believe that ignoring these indications is showing the rest that they are free. In reality they have become slaves to the sin of pride. All people who go to church just to serve a social need on Sundays have the misconception to only believe in God if their necessities are met. God created us in His image with the capacity to make our own decisions but, He is interested in those decisions being correct and reflective of good character. As we know, Satan doesn’t waste time and is always pushing us toward evil things. In fact, the world tries to hide God in the darkness. The world is handling science and technology in a way that causes us many times to become arrogant and full of vanity. The latest statistics indicate that more than 25 percent of Americans today don’t believe in God or don’t go to a church. “You turn things upside down! Shall the potter be regarded as the clay, that the thing made should say of its maker, He did not make me; or the thing formed say on him who formed it, He has no understanding”? (Isaiah 29:16 ESV)

This pandemic should make many reflect on what we are experiencing and what is coming in a few months when we are in winter. All the countries that are currently in the cold season have had a strong resurgence of the COVID-19 attack. So we must be spiritually ready to face more adversity, especially our communion with God.

In spite of everything, God always loves us and is interested in giving us everlasting life. “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life.” (John 3:16 ESV) Because of this great reconciliation that Christians have with Him, it is necessary to discern that the Holy Spirit draws us into communion with God. Involved in that is reading the Word and understanding its message. If you don’t read the Bible or listen it, all you are doing is just following a ritual and having no real communication with God. It further indicates a disinterest in and exclusion of God in your life’s plans.

May God bless you.