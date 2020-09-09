Unpredictable Life

We continue to live in the midst of the pandemic. At the beginning many governments rejected it, among them, ours that one day asserted that it was only a type of cold. For many reasons, society was not prepared with sufficient resources to effectively confront and control this pandemic. On the other hand, the great cybernetic advance created has transformed an important part of society. The addiction and dependence of a large majority of the last generations have led to an underestimation of the sanitary measures that scientists have implemented throughout the world.

When most people are more concerned with having fun, they are concerned with having the best and fastest digital gadgets. This is leading to generations in which there is more free time for leisure, without creativity because it is only trusted that there is everything in the market to “enjoy” life. This lifestyle has made control of the pandemic much more difficult, since everyone believes that their freedom is absolute. Disobedience to sanitary measures that the authorities have dictated has become common. The result of all this is a high number of infected and a significant number of deaths to regret.

For Christians it should not be a problem to abide by the massive use of masks and respect the social distancing required in this case. Those measurements come from wise people. These wise men are beings who received gifts from the Holy Spirit to educate themselves in science and possess the grace of God to communicate about the most appropriate way to control the pandemic. The history of the world tells us that pandemics are nothing new to man and that in their time they were devastating as well. We must come to terms with the unpredictable.

We must be very careful with the messages that many people write on the social network every day. The amount of false information is enormous, so it is convenient for everyone to inform themselves properly with medical reports that are available to everyone. Doctors and experts have warned of the potential for indirect damage caused by rumors, conspiracy theories and misinformation about health on the social network. “Between April and June of this year Facebook eliminated more than seven million harmful posts about COVID -19” (BBC Mundo August 25, 2020) I imagine that similar things have happened in other networks.

“Beloved, do not believe every spirit, but test the spirits to see whether they are from God, for many false prophets have gone out into the world. They are from the world, therefore they speak from the world, and the world listens to them. We are from God. Whoever knows God listen to us; whoever is not from God does not listen to us. By this we know the Spirit of truth and the spirit of error.” 1 John 4: 1 and 5-6 ESV The crisis has and will have many consequences in many areas, including health, the economy, trade, etc. also in spirituality especially for non-believers. Especially important is climate change that most want to ignore. Since a worrying future is coming, let us be in solidarity in caring for the environment that God’s grace has given us.

There are many things that should make us think that life is often unpredictable. But by being obedient to God, better life is predictable both here on earth and in heaven. We just have to listen and obey what God says. Let's pray.

May God bless you.