The Message

Thanks Be to God

Life is not easy for anyone. For those who do not have faith or believe in God, life is worse, without a doubt. This is not sentimental is a reality. Although God allows evil in the world, He is not the creator of evil since all the world’s problems are created by man. It is the same world that presses us and makes us fall into anguish, depression and despair. Many who fall in these states seek solutions falling into alcohol, drugs and violent addictions without love. “But thanks be to God, who in Christ always leads us in triumphal procession, and through us spreads the fragance of the knowledge of him everywhere.” 2 Corinthians 2:14 ESV

While the world is engaged in a competition of political, military, economic power etc. the darkness that the enemy of God produces, comes to us. That enemy is an expert in deception using the means that digital technology produces in every second to be used as a means of communication. For committed Christians there is also a challenge and freedom for us to use the same means bringing light where there is darkness. Now that we are about to celebrate Thanksgiving, it is desirable that each of us have a moment of daily meditation to thank God.

“Rejoice in the Lord always; again I will say, Rejoice. Let your reasonableness be known to everyone. The Lord is at hand; do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your request be made known to God. And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.” Philippians 4: 4-7 ESV

We should be careful to maintain a harmony between what we believe and what we do. Many cares can produce fear and distrust when we fall into sin. Our mind is distracted when we do not pray constantly. By repenting of our sins, we seek reconciliation with God, and He always responds to us with love and peace. It is a peace that only He can give and thus keep our hearts and minds in Jesus Christ, avoiding falls.

We give thanks to God because all our privileges and our salvation come from the mercy of God, but their enjoyment depends on our sincerity and personal conduct, let’s not forget it.

May God bless you.