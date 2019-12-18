The Message

Christmas Celebration

In Chile, where I come from, we celebrate Christmas with few differences. In the Southern Hemisphere, December is not cold because it is summer. But anyway, we used to decorate pine trees with cotton as “snow” and Santa Claus is customary there as here. Only here did I begin to know cold weather for Christmas.

However, today, because of the globalization in communication, a lot of cultural values have changed too. The world is not exactly in the habit of celebrating the advent of Christ at Christmas. Everyone is receiving a massive bombardment of commercials pushing consumerism. Many believe that Jesus’ birth is secondary, if it is considered at all, and they call this time the “holiday season.”

This year for many Hispanic families in Mississippi, Christmas will be different. Many children will not have their father or mother because they are in jail because of immigration raids. We think of Jose and Maria who had to emigrate to Egypt from Herod to protect Jesus. In many Hispanic families, biblical history is repeated as they emigrate from their countries to the USA. As Christian states called to identify with Jesus, where love should prevail, nothing but love can achieve the peace that only He can give us.

As a believer, I ask myself if Jesus agrees with this way of celebrating His birthday. There is a sign in the humbleness of the manger where Jesus was born, and it appears that few people care about that. “And the angel said to them, ‘Fear not, for behold, I bring you good news of great joy that will be for all the people. For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Savior, who is Christ the Lord. And this will be a sign for you: you will find a baby wrapped in swaddling clothes and lying in a manger.’” (Luke 2:10-12 ESV) Without any doubt, God predestinated a humble place where His only Son would be born, and His “press conference” was praising angels. “And suddenly there was with the angel a multitude of the heavenly host praising God and saying, ‘Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace among those with whom He is pleased!’” (Luke 2:13-14 ESV)

When He said the highest He was talking about that heaven that is the place where God is and receives our praise and worship. It is that heaven from which arrives the Holy Spirit to us to dwell within us, giving peace and establishing within us a calm place instead of being invaded by the world’s violence. “He leads me in paths of righteousness for his name’s sake.” (Psalm 23:3 ESV). He came to the earth and now we believe and follow Him while living in these days with a faithful communion. I wish for these days to be great. “Look carefully how you walk, not as unwise but as wise, making the best use of the time, because the days are evil. Therefore do not be foolish, but understand what the will of the Lord is.” (Ephesians 5:15-17 ESV)

Peace be with you.

May God bless you.