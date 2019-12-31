The Message

A Hurt Earth

Global warming is a reality demonstrated by most scientific statistics and research in this regard. However, there are politicians who deny it, perhaps pressured by transnational corporations, or others with a dogmatic mentality that prevents them from seeing reality.

The vanity of man’s sin can be seen in his abuse of the Earth that God gave to them. “So God created man in His own image, in the image of God He created him; male and female He created them. And God blessed them. And God said to them, ‘Be fruitful and multiply and fill the earth and subdue it and have dominion over the fish of the sea and over the birds of the heavens and over every living thing that moves on the earth.’” (Genesis 1:27-28 ESV)

There are many ecosystems in this planet that have been harmed through the contamination of the air, pollution of fresh and sea water, the extermination of many animal species, an over dosage of pesticides used on plants, and the growing destruction of the rain forest that should cause us to seriously think about it. It became a sin when people began to destroy instead of manage the Creation. “The earth mourns and withers; the world languishes and withers; the highest people of the earth languish. The earth lies defiled under its inhabitants; for they have transgressed the laws, violated the statutes and broken the everlasting covenant.” (Isaiah 24:4-5 ESV)

Man wants to be God and man easily forgets that everything is connected to Him; both material and spiritual things. God was who decided the dominion of man over His creation but, His will was not oriented to destruction through evil man. “The Lord saw that the wickedness of man was great in the earth, and that every intention of the thoughts of his heart was only evil continually.” (Genesis 6:5 ESV) So, God then sent His Son to give humanity the possibility to be saved, and it was accomplished with the expiatory death on the Cross. But still there are too many people who don’t receive and know the Savior and keep serving the devil.

Humanity doesn’t have the excuse of not being informed because we instantly know everything that is going on in the earth. Nobody can be unconscious that we are under a constant attack of evil powers that are leading many people to be conquered by vanity, selfishness, prejudices, hate, and violence. All those things bring consequences that reach everybody and everything on this planet. We are continuously hurting the earth.

However, for a Christian there is a hope that means that nobody can ignore and not believe what is happening. Our Lord wants His people connected with Him, listening, answering and obeying Him if they want an abundant life. He has never forgotten the lovely relationship that man had with him in the garden before the fall. He sent His Son and gives the possibility of being spiritually born again. The new life received includes a respect for taking care of the creation in a loving way, because God gave us dominion but with wise administration of something that men do not own.

May God bless you.