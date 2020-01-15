The Message

The Human Nature

We live in difficult times although digitally highly developed paradoxically. Thanks to instant communication we can have many answers to any question. So much information leads many to forget about such elementary and important matters as it is that we are body, soul and spirit. God created us with those three elements that must be united in each one of us. For God there is not and should not be a divorce between these three aspects. When that unity is broken, we move away from the will of the Creator and also turn away and ignore the Holy Spirit.

Being out of unity creates problems in our lives, since as Christians we know that the Holy Spirit has power and gives us positive energies. No matter how intelligent or educated we are, we can never have that power, unless our faith is manifested in obedience to God.

The Holy Scriptures set a good example: The Jews accused Jesus Christ of being illiterate because He did not study as the priests or rabbis did. “About the middle of the feast Jesus went up into the temple and began teaching. The Jews therefore marveled, saying, ‘How is it that this man has learning, when he never studied?’ So Jesus answered them, ‘My teaching is not mine, but His who sent me. If anyone’s will is to do God’s will, he will know whether I am speaking on my own authority.’ The one who speaks on his own authority seeks his own glory; but the one who seeks glory of Him who sent him is true, and in him there is no falsehood.” John 7:14-18 ESV. For those of us who preach, it is often difficult to carry out the Word in full in God’s will. We cannot invent a doctrine that is alien to the guided teaching of the Holy Spirit.

There are people who believe that although we are sinners with our body the soul is not affected. That is a misinterpretation that has no basis in the truth of the Word inspired by God in the Bible. We are all body, soul and spirit that must be together even though the world wants to divide. “For as the body apart from the spirit is dead, so also faith apart from works is dead.” James 2:26 ESV

We must accept and adopt the teachings of Christ in a humble way. Christian doctrine based on the Bible cannot be an invention of men. She was revealed to those who, thanks to the Holy Spirit, are guided in their earthly life, taking care of her body until the last breath, while her soul has eternal life.

Nothing easy, of course, but the history of humanity teaches us that all rulers and leaders who have ignored the truth of God have disturbed the world. They end up hating eternal truth by leading them to make fatal mistakes for themselves and for the nations where they live.

May God bless you.