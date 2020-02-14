The Message

Compassion

Compassion is a feeling that comes from the Holy Spirit, and it is He who causes us to have pity, to love others who are suffering and are being persecuted by an un-humane humanity. Christian compassion causes us to be different in the world because God himself daily gives His example by being compassionate toward everybody who believes. Unfortunately, politicians, who are supposed to be believers in a country colonized by Christians, act in opposition to those values.

We will not consider at this time what happened in Congress. I would like to briefly write today about a controversial issue. There are millions of people, human beings like you and me, and their only “sin” is to be living and working without legal permission from the authorities. They come from extreme poverty looking for an opportunity from their rich American neighbor. Their goal is just to work and survive with their extended family. Many people judge them. Many hate them when we need to love them. Instead of being humble many people are selfish and arrogant, saying they are Christians but I don’t see how.

If we want to be as Christ, we need to start being compassionate. When Jesus found the adulterous woman and a crowd ready to kill her with stones, Jesus saved her from execution through a simple question that could be asked today: “Let him who is without sin among you be the first to throw a stone at her” John 8:7b (ESV) Jesus, when He saw everybody leaving, he faced her and full of compassion said, “Neither do I condemn you; go, and from now on sin no more.” John 8: 11b (ESV) If it is a case of judging the most needy for no documentation, we are not being compassionate with them. The rich don’t need to migrate, they can just come and enjoy our country, and if they want to stay here the authorities give them all the opportunities because it is a good business.

Some politicians blame the undocumented for the unemployment rate, among other things. My opinion is that American companies need to be blamed when we find in the market most of the merchandise to be “made in China” or other countries. It is weird to find something in the USA made in the USA. What about these “patriots” opening their factories at home and giving employment? It is easier to blame the needy and those who have no political power.

To follow Jesus means more than to go every Sunday to worship, to occasionally fast and to pray every day. To be a Christian has to be shown 24/7 with our faith and acts. “So also faith by itself, if it does not have works, is dead.” James 2:17 (ESV)

A love that has no compassion is no love. God is love and is full of compassion. If we don’t feel compassion, God is not in us. Compassion is a sample of faith. If you don’t have works of faith and don’t feel love and compassion then it is time to evaluate your path of following Jesus Christ.

God may bless you.