The Message

Our Memory

Many have a good memory, but in general, the memory of human beings is fragile. As Christians, we often forget precepts that Christ bequeathed us forever. Such as commemorating the Holy Supper. “And He took bread, and when He had given thanks, He broke it and gave to them, saying. “This is My body,which is given for you. Do this in remembbrance of Me.” And likewise the cup after they had eaten, saying, “This cup that is poured out for you is the new covenant in My blood.” Luke 22:19-20 ESV. Just like supper there are many other teachings of Christ that our memory continually set aside.

Each one has a concept of himself and of the reality in which he lives. There are times when our memory remembers mistakes made in the past, we thought that if we had known some things before, we would not have been wrong. Our life is like that, and we will continue to make mistakes if we only trust in the flesh. “For we are the circumcision, who worship by the Spirit of God and glory in Christ Jesus and put no confidence in the flesh.” Philippians 3:3 ESV.

Paul says we should forget and erase things from our memory. Not for the purpose of ignoring them, but in order to change our attitude towards the life we usually lead. We must give importance to the things that guide us towards the goal that Christ presents to us. Christ wants us to be with him. He wants us to be as He is. “Brothers, I do not consider that I have made it my own. But one thing I do: forgetting what lies behind and straining forward to what lies ahead.” Philippians 3:13 ESV.

Every Christian knows about the promised eternal life, but some do not remember that it is only achieved in Christ. Our flesh is weak and fragile our memory. They do not help as we walk towards our salvation and eternal life. Each of us is different but we have that in common. There are things that divide us but are second class when it comes to the path to eternity and the glory that awaits us. Let us not to forget that there are enemies of the cross of Christ. They seek only to satisfy their sensual appetites for power. They ignore or forget that our true life is in heaven. It is, in that place, where Christians hope to be together in the glory of God. “But I do not account my life of any value nor as precious to myself, if only I may finish my course and the ministry that I received from the Lord Jesus, to testify to the gospel of the grace of God. Acts 20:24 ESV.

May God bless you.