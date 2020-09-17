It is safe to vote

People want to know if it will be safe to go out and vote. I want to reiterate that you should go to the polls and vote. There will be a person whose only job description is to sanitize each machine after each use. Not several times a day but after each use by a voter. You will never go to a machine that has not been sanitized. We are trying to cover all aspects of sanitization for the voter’s safety. The voter’s safety is very important to us. Now go out and vote for the candidate of your choice on November 3rd.

Would like to thank the following people for food and their help in preparing take out plates for Deacon Oliver Holifield repast. Dr. Lorraine dozier, Annie Stowers, Alice McCarter, Constance McClendon, Chelsey McClendon, Sylvia Kennedy, and Delie Shepard. Those who only bought food was Jennie Clay, Maxine Gilmore, Sandra Faye McClendon and Tracey Williams, Brenda Nickols and her family, Pam Banks, Jerry Mcbeath, Thomas Wilson, D’Arcy Stowers, and Tevin Nickols.

Monzell Stowers is back in the hospital. Remember him in your prayers.

Jr. Lewis is back in the hospital. Remember him and his family in your prayers.

Thanks to Midway Freewill Baptist Church for the vegetable food boxes given away last Friday Morning. They were really nice.

Sympathy to the Holifield and Bobbitt Families in the passing of Deacon Oliver Holifield on His graveside services was Saturday at 2:00p.m. at Midway M. B. Church Cemetery. His arrangements were entrusted to Holifield Funeral Home.

Sympathy to the Butler and McCurdy families in the passing of Ludie Butler McCurdy. Her graveside services were last Saturday at Little Rock M. B. Church Cemetery at 11:00 am. Mapp Funeral Home was entrusted with her arrangements.

Sympathy to the Odom and Kincaid family in the passing of Katie Mae Odom Kincaid, she was 97. She was the second child of 13 children born to Chockie Odom and Cora Banks Odom. Mapp funeral Home is entrusted with her arrangements.

Sympathy to the Odom and Peavy Families in the passing of Cora’s and Cleveland Peavey’s grandson Donavan Peavy. His service in Milwaukee was last Sunday. I was told that he would be brought back to Forest to be buried this Sunday at Agape Faith Church Cemetery in the Midway Community, because Cora his grandmother would not be able to take the trip to Milwaukee. That Continued on page 12

is what I call love in a family. Remember the family in your prayers. Mapp Funeral Home is entrusted with his arrangements.

Sympathy to the Smith family in the passing of Jerry Smith. His services are incomplete at my deadline. Mapp Funeral Home is entrusted with his arrangements.

Care Facilities: Jerome Banks - Forest. Billy Frank Williams - Newton

Remember with your prayers all our sick and shut ins. Tracy McClendon Williams, Marshall Beamon, Katie Mae Kincaid, Marjorie Odom Washington in Memphis with her daughter Franzella, Cora Ealy Odom is between her home and her granddaughter in Oxford, George Beamon, Percy Shepard, Dorothy Shepard, Charles A. McClendon, Lonnie Johnson, Verneda “Ollie” McClendon, Cora Odom Peavy, Vernita Whittington, Nettie Kennedy, Linda Parrott, Versherica Ficklin, Chanelle McBeath, Mattie Holifield, Addie Zell Harris, Sarah Harper, Billy Strong, Travis Ward, Wesley Lewis, David Parrott, and Fredia Ward Gales

Please call or text me those who are sick, deceased with their arrangements and other happenings in your family. You may reach me: Delie Shepard 601-507-0992; email: dshep10399@gmail.com.