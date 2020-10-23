People are moving

Received this message. Please vote if, you are 65 years old or disabled then, you can vote now at the Scott County Circuit Clerk Office. Please take your voters ID card or your driver’s license with you. Please vote we are depending on you.

Thank you to Midway Freewill Baptist Church for the food give away last Friday. God is still in the blessing business.

New residences in Midway. Maxine Odom Gilmore has moved to Flowood into her new home. Someone has moved into her old home, which was at one time the home of Howard and Lubirdie Odom. Life is always good to one who strives to achieve.

Juanita and JC. Banks old home has new occupants. People are moving.

There are new occupants on Midway Odom Road near Janie McClendon’s House and behind the Mollie Lue and Henry’s house. Glad to see newcomers in the community, whether they are returning home or making themselves a new home in Midway. I want to welcome each and every one to services at Midway M. B. Church. Regular service is Sunday Morning at 10:30 a.m. You can attend in person; the church doors are open or you can attend via Facebook at midwaymbchurch.

Sympathy to the Jones, Odom and Harris Families in the passing of Rosie Jones Odom Harris. Her graveside services were last Saturday at Harmony. Holifield Funeral Home was entrusted with her arrangements.

Sympathy to the Edmonds Family in the passing of Sue Edmonds. Her services are incomplete at my deadline. Mapp Funeral Home is entrusted with her arrangements.

Sympathy to the Williams Family of Lake in the passing of Lamond Williams. His services are incomplete at my deadline. Mapp Funeral Home is entrusted with his arrangements.

Care Facilities: Jerome Banks – Forest. Billy Frank Williams – Newton

Remember with your prayers all our sick and shut ins. Monzell Stowers, Jr. Lewis, Tracy McClendon Williams, Marshall Beamon, Marjorie Odom Washington in Memphis with her daughter Franzella, Cora Ealy Odom is between her home and her granddaughter in Oxford, George Beamon, Percy Shepard, Dorothy Shepard, Charles A. McClendon, Lonnie Johnson, Verneda “Ollie” McClendon, Cora Odom Peavy, Vernita Whittington, Nettie Kennedy, Linda Parrott, Versherica Ficklin, Chanelle McBeath, Mattie Holifield, Addie Zell Harris, Sarah Harper, Jay Harper, Billy Strong, Travis Ward, Wesley Lewis, David Parrott, and Fredia Ward Gales

Please call or text me those who are sick, deceased with their arrangements and other happenings in your family. You may reach me: Delie Shepard 601-507-0992; email: dshep10399-@gmail.com.