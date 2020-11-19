A Salute to Veterans

A salute to the Veterans from the Midway Community. They are Billy Strong, Arlander McClendon, B. H. Kennedy, Marty Shepard, Leslie Ross, Thomas Wilson, LaBoris Ross, Jody Matheney, Jerry McBeath, Johnathan Cole, Jeremy McBeath, Dean McClendon, Charles McClendon, Kathy Lewis Beamon Johnson, William Brown, George McDonald, Bob Beamon, Robert Beamon, Jr., Kenya Williams, Lafayette Ward, Jr., Gerald Odom, Vicky McBeath Tate, Wayne Williams, Justin McClendon, Chester Stiles, and Jeffery Williams.

Those deceased veterans are: Dewitt Beamon, Joe Dozier, J. C. Banks, Karl Ross, Charlie Ray Black, Prezell Odom, Sr., Monzell Stowers, Larry Beamon, John Robert Wade, Jr., Frank Stowers, Madison “Bud” Stowers, L. C. “dole” Banks, Leroy Roberts, Charlie Odom, Isodore Odom , Jr., and George McDonald, Sr.

If I have omitted anyone please contact me at the phone number at the end of this column.

Sympathy to the McClendon and Sharp families in the passing of Fannie Jane McClendon Sharp. She was the last living child of Cliff “Fab” McClendon and Maudess Odom McClendon. At the time of her demise she was 98 years old. Her transition date from earth to glory was November 8, 2020. Her graveside services were last Saturday at Lovelady Cemetery. Her services were entrusted to Holifield Funeral Home.

Sympathy to the Boyd family in the passing of Jerry Boyd. His graveside services were last Saturday at Pilgrim Rest Church Cemetery. Mapp Funeral Home was entrusted with his arrangements.

Sympathy to the Holifield and Anderson Families in the passing of Thomas Earl Holifield. His services will be Saturday at 11:00 a.m at Lone Pilgrim M. B. Church Cemetery. His visitation is Friday afternoon.

Sympathy to the Russell Family in the passing of Addie Mae Russell. The public viewing is Friday from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Her graveside services will be Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at Lovelady Cemetery. Wolf Funeral Home is entrusted with her arrangements.

Care Facilities: Jerome Banks – Forest. Billy Frank Williams – Newton.

Remember with your prayers all our sick and shut ins. Jr. Lewis, Tracy McClendon Williams, Marshall Beamon, Marjorie Odom Washington in Memphis with her daughter Franzella, Cora Ealy Odom is between her home and her granddaughter in Oxford, George Beamon, Percy Shepard, Dorothy Shepard, Charles A. McClendon, Lonnie Johnson, Verneda “Ollie” McClendon, Cora Odom Peavy, Vernita Whittington, Nettie Kennedy, Linda Parrott, Versherica Ficklin, Chanelle McBeath, Mattie Holifield, Addie Zell Harris, Sarah Harper, Jay Harper, Billy Strong, Travis Ward, Wesley Lewis, David Parrott, and Fredia Ward Gales

Please call or text me those who are sick, deceased with their arrangements and other happenings in your family. You may reach me: Delie Shepard 601-507-0992; email: dshep10399-@gmail.com.