Looking forward to Thanksgiving

If you are thinking about Thanksgiving, now is the time. You need to decide where you will celebrate Thanksgiving. How many people will be involved in your Thanksgiving Celebration? How much precautions you will take to keep your family safe?

Will the space you choose to have dinner be open or is it small and people will not be able to safe distance? Will you let your first priority be your safety and the safety of your immediate family? Then finally, what foods will you prepare? What foods different family members will provide and or prepare? Looking forward to a great Thanksgiving.

Congratulation to President Elect Joseph Biden as the next president of the United States of America. He has worked hard and won a good fight. Sincere congratulations to Vice-President Elect Kamala Harris. She is a woman of color plus half Asian. She is unique in her heritage. I understand her plight because some of my grandchildren have mixed heritage. I pray that they continue to deliver their promises to the people.

In his victory speech, he pledges to unite the country to be as first stated by our forefathers a United States of America, not a Democratic blue state or a red Republican state but a United States of America where we will work together for the common good of all people.

Sympathy to the McClendon and Sharp families in the passing of Fannie Jane McClendon Sharp. She was the last living child of Cliff “Fab” McClendon and Maudess Odom McClendon. At the time of her demise she was 98 years old. Her transition date from earth to glory was November 8, 2020. Her arrangements are incomplete at my press deadline. Her services are entrusted to Holifield Funeral Home.

Sympathy to the Patrick family in the passing of Harold Patrick. His graveside services are scheduled for Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. at Green Grove Cemetery. His arrangements are entrusted to Holifield Funeral Home.

Sympathy to the Boyd family in the passing of Jerry Boyd. His services are incomplete at my press deadline. Mapp Funeral Home is entrusted with his arrangements.

Sympathy to the McBeath family in the passing of Terry “Sonny” McBeath. His services are incomplete at my press deadline. He is the brother of Sherry Stribling. His arrangements are entrusted to Beck Funeral Home in Philadelphia.

Care Facilities: Jerome Banks – Forest. Billy Frank Williams – Newton

Remember with your prayers all our sick and shut-ins. Jr. Lewis, Tracy McClendon Williams, Marshall Beamon, Marjorie Odom Washington in Memphis with her daughter Franzella, Cora Ealy Odom is between her home and her granddaughter in Oxford, George Beamon, Percy Shepard, Dorothy Shepard, Charles A. McClendon, Lonnie Johnson, Verneda “Ollie” McClendon, Cora Odom Peavy, Vernita Whittington, Nettie Kennedy, Linda Parrott, Versherica Ficklin, Chanelle McBeath, Mattie Holifield, Addie Zell Harris, Sarah Harper, Jay Harper, Billy Strong, Travis Ward, Wesley Lewis, David Parrott, and Fredia Ward Gales

Please call or text me those who are sick, deceased with their arrangements and other happenings in your family. You may reach me: Delie Shepard 601-507-0992