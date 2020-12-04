More Veterans honored

I received several calls and texts for me to include some veterans I had not included in my previous column. They have now been added. A salute to the Veterans from the Midway Community. They are: James Johnson, Joe Johnson, Evany Johnson, April Johnson, Shaniquar Johnson, Torrence Peavy, Willie Peavy, Jr., William Lindsey Peavy, Walter Martin, Jr., Gerald McClendon, Billy Strong, Arlander McClendon, B. H. Kennedy, Marty Shepard, Leslie Ross, Thomas Wilson, LaBoris Ross, Jody Matheney, Jerry McBeath, Johnathan Cole, Jeremy McBeath, Dean McClendon, Charles McClendon, Kathy Lewis Beamon Johnson, William Brown, George McDonald, Bob Beamon, Robert Beamon, Jr., Kenya Williams, Lafayette Ward, Jr., Gerald Odom, Vicky McBeath Tate, Wayne Williams, Justin Gates, Chester Stiles, and Jeffery Williams.

Those deceased veterans are: Ivory “Ike” Stowers, Leroy McClendon, Ellis Smith, Sr. Henry Davis McClendon, Jim Banks, Sr., Dewitt Beamon, Joe Dozier, J. C. Banks, Karl Ross, Charlie Ray Black, Prezell Odom, Sr., Monzell Stowers, Larry Beamon, John Robert Wade, Jr., Frank Stowers, Madison “Bud” Stowers, L. C. “Dole” Banks, Leroy Roberts, Charlie Odom, Isodore Odom, Jr., and George McDonald, Sr.

Sympathy to the Pierce family in the passing of Richard Lee Pierce. Graveside services are Friday at 11:00am. Holifield Funeral Home is entrusted with his arrangements.

This is a great cream cheese pound cake recipe that I made for Thanksgiving.

Ingredients: 3 cups sifted cake flour, 3 sticks Imperial margarine, 3 cups sugar, 6 eggs,1 package cream cheese, 1 teaspoon each vanilla, 1 teaspoon lemon, and 1 teaspoon coconut flavor. Cream margarine and cream cheese thoroughly. Add sugar and mix well. Add eggs ONE at a time. Beat thoroughly. Add sifted flour. Add flavors and you are through. Preheat oven to 325.

Care Facilities: Jerome Banks – Forest. Billy Frank Williams – Newton

Remember with your prayers all our sick and shut ins. Jr. Lewis, Tracy McClendon Williams, Marshall Beamon, Marjorie Odom Washington, Cora Ealy Odom, George Beamon, Percy Shepard, Dorothy Shepard, Charles A. McClendon, Lonnie Johnson, Verneda “Ollie” McClendon, Cora Odom Peavy, Vernita Whittington, Nettie Kennedy, Linda Parrott, Versherica Ficklin, Chanelle McBeath, Mattie Holifield, Addie Zell Harris, Sarah Harper, Jay Harper, Billy Strong, Travis Ward, Wesley Lewis, David Parrott, and Fredia Ward Gales