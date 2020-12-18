Fritters for Christmas

Sympathy to the Pride Family in the passing of a great man that I loved. You guessed it, Charlie Pride. He was one of country music’s first Black superstars. One of his first hits was “Kiss an Angel Good Morning”. That was the first CD that I owned. I would play it to Mississippi State on my road trip to the football games. My children wanted to throw it away, because that was the only CD that I owned.

Charlie Pride made the first Black member of the Country Music Hall of Fame. He died from complications of Covid 19. He was 86 years old. He was a professional baseball player, a United States army veteran and he was part of the Texas Rangers’ ownership group for the last 10 years. The team flew the flags at half-staff at Globe Life Field and Globe Life Park on Sunday and Monday.

Sympathy to the Chapman family in the passing of Leola Chapman. Graveside services were last Saturday at Little Rock M. B. Church, Newton. Holifield Funeral Home was entrusted with her arrangements.

Sympathy to the Parker and Odom family in the passing of Betty Parker Odom of Hialeah, Florida. Graveside services were last Saturday at Murray Temple Church of God in Christ Cemetery. Holifield Funeral Home was entrusted with her arrangements.

Sympathy to the Morris family of Lake in the passing of Robert Morris. Graveside services were last Saturday at Pleasant Hill M. B. Church of Morton. Holifield Funeral Home was entrusted with his arrangements.

Sympathy to the Beamon family of Pelahatchie in the passing of Hattie Beamon. Graveside services are incomplete. Holifield Funeral Home is entrusted with her arrangements.

Sympathy to the McDonald Family in the passing of Cliff “Tag” McDonald. His home burned on Cliff Armstrong Road and he was unable to get out. He relocated back home after his retirement in Nevada. The family had a private service for him. Holifield Funeral Home was in charge of his arrangements.

Sympathy to the Bolton family in the passing of Albert Bolton. Graveside services were last Sunday at Truelight M. B. Church of Walnut Grove. Mapp Funeral Home was entrusted with his arrangements.

Sympathy to the Patrick family in the passing of Randy Patrick. Graveside services will be Saturday at 11:00 am at Little Rock M. B. Church. Mapp Funeral Home is entrusted with his arrangements.

Sympathy to the Sherwood family in the passing of James Sherwood. Graveside services are incomplete at my press time. Mapp Funeral Home was entrusted with his arrangements.

Percy Shepard has a new residence, Brandon Courts in Brandon, MS.

Thanks to Crudup Ward for the great Food Pantry Boxes that were given out on last Thursday. Annie Crudup Ward Lowery, you and your family are doing a wonderful job on being a great backbone for the community in this time of the pandemic.

A great Christmas recipe is Apple Fritters. Ingredients: 2 granny smith apples, 2 cans of crescent rolls, 1 cup of butter, 1 cup of sugar, 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract, cinnamon to sprinkle, 1-12oz can of Mountain Dew.

How to make it: Peel and core apples. Cut apples into 8 slices each. Roll each slice into a crescent roll. Place in a 9x13 lightly buttered pan. Melt butter, then add sugar, barely stir. Add vanilla, stir, and pour over apples. Then pour the Mountain Dew around the edges of the pan. Sprinkle with cinnamon (I use nutmeg instead of cinnamon) and bake at 350 degrees F. for 40 minutes. I like mine golden brown.

Care Facilities: Jerome Banks – Forest. Billy Frank Williams – Newton.

Remember with your prayers all our sick and shut ins. Jr. Lewis, Tracy McClendon Williams, Marshall Beamon, Marjorie Odom Washington, Cora Ealy Odom, George Beamon, Dorothy Shepard, Charles A. McClendon, Lonnie Johnson, Verneda “Ollie” McClendon, Cora Odom Peavy, Vernita Whittington, Nettie Kennedy, Linda Parrott, Versherica Ficklin, Chanelle McBeath, Mattie Holifield, Addie Zell Harris, Sarah Harper, Jay Harper, Billy Strong, Travis Ward, Wesley Lewis, David Parrott, and Fredia Ward Gales.

Please call or text me those who are sick, deceased with their arrangements and other happenings in your family. You may reach me: Delie Shepard 601-507-0992; email: dshep10399-@gmail.com.