Midway News

Midway will celebrate 132nd Anniversary

Congratulation to Nettie Lee Odom Kennedy. She celebrated her 95th Birthday on August 30. She is also the oldest living member of the Midway Community. She is one of the few living grandchildren of Midway’s Founder, Henry Odom. Henry and his sister Amy Odom Futch walked from the North Carolina in 1865 after the slaves were freed by the Emancipation Proclamation signed by then President Abraham Lincoln. Henry Odom is the father of 17 children who were born in Midway.

Nettie and her husband Pete Kennedy were blessed doubly on one of her birthdays, their second son was born on her birthday, Elder Dr. Arther Kennedy. Elder Kennedy is the pastor of Agape Full Fellowship Gospel Church in Hillsboro.

Midway M. B. Church will celebrate its 132nd Anniversary on the Third Sunday of September during regular church service. All members, relatives who reside in the Midway Community and all those who reside out of the Midway Community are asked to come on that day.

This is the church that was founded as the religious place of worship for all. There are many churches that are now founded with the decedents of the Midway Community. All of you are asked to come on that day. All our livelyhood started with this church.

Midway Freewill Baptist Church Revival will start on the 4th Sunday of September. Rev. Wesley Griffin of Midway M. B. Church will deliver the 2nd message at 1:00 p.m. He is asking all Midway M. B. Church members to come and fellowship. Midway Freewill Baptist Church morning service will begin at 11:00 a.m. Lunch will be served following the services.

The NAACP is selling raffle tickets, please support their efforts by joining and purchasing a raffle ticket. Wesley Odom and others have tickets, please contact him for any information.

The Vietnam Veterans are selling raffle tickets to help support their program for helping other veterans. Contact Tom Wilson for more information.

Sympathy to the Williams family in the passing of Seritha Williams. She will be eulogized on Saturday, 2:00 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Apostolic Faith, 1494 Old Jackson Road, Forest, MS. Holifield Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Interment will be at Lovelady Cemetery, Forest, MS.

Sympathy to the Harris Family in the passing of Lillie Bell Murray Harris. She will be eulogized on Saturday at 11;00 a.m. at Greater Deliverance COGIC. Interment will be at Murray Temple Rebirth in Lone Pilgrim.

Percy Shepard celebrated his 84th birthday on last Saturday. He had dinner at the Golden Coral off Lakeland Drive in Jackson. Those attending were his sons, Marty and Nathalie Shepard and their children Alexiah and Xhavier. Ryan Shepard and his sons Khaleb, Inniaus and Adam Shepard, Leslie Ross and Eric Ross and his son LaBoris Ross. His daughter Latizica Bobbit Green and her husband Hiram and their two daughters from Atlanta, GA. His late daughter Cheryl’s sons, Kelinsky Dubois and his wife Virginia and their two girls from Atlanta, “GA, Broderick Myles and one of his sons and Wynton Myles of Mobile Alabama. Had a great time with very good food.

You may contact me anytime, Delie Shepard at 601-507-0992 and email: dshep10399@bellsouth.net