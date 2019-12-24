Midway News

Trying a non-traditional Christmas Dinner

Merry Christmas to all and have a blessed and wonderful holiday. This year holiday dinner will be a little different. We chose to have the traditional Christmas dinner on Christmas Eve and on Christmas Day a non-traditional dinner. Definitely looking forward to this non-traditional dinner. Will let you know the menu later.

Thank God for all the good things in life. As I checked the funeral homes for deceased love ones on last Monday morning. No one had a person entrusted in their care. Thank the good Lord that was a very good statement. The Lord is a good God. He holds all things in His hand.

Sympathy to the Dye and Martin Family in the passing of Eula Rae “Rae-Rae” Dye Martin. She was the wife of my brother William Martin and the mother of my niece Chelsea Martin and Tim Dye. She was eulogized last Saturday morning in Milwaukee. Rae was laid to rest next to her only sister, Dorothy Dye Burrill, in Graceland Cemetery.

My son, Ryan Shepard drove my niece Dr. Locord Wilson and me to Milwaukee to attend the funeral services. We spent Friday Night in Milwaukee and then spent Saturday Night in Chicago with my brother-in-law Roosevelt Cornelius. I enjoyed our trip home. We stopped in Bradley north of Kankakee to have breakfast at White Castle. They are still good. Dinner was in Memphis at Corkey’s. The ribs there are so delicious. Never realized that there were so many different styles of ribs.

Sympathy to the Odom and banks Family in the passing of Juanita Banks Odom. She was eulogized on last Saturday at Midway M. B. Church. Her interment was in the church cemetery. Holifield Funeral Home was entrusted with her arrangements. Preceding her in death was her husband J. C. Banks, her two sons, Larry Brewer, and Michael “Pete” Brewer, and their father, Caselle Brewer. Two caring and surviving sisters, Geraldine Odom Lewis and Maxine Odom Gilmore; one surviving brother, John Wesley “Portor” Odom; several grandchildren (Larry Brewer, Rev. Larry “Little Larry” “Popcorn” Brewer) and great-grandchildren.

Sympathy to the Watts Family in the passing of Mattye Helen Watts. She was eulogized last Saturday at Greater Deliverance C.O.G.I.C. Her interment was Blossom Hill Cemetery. Holifield Funeral Home was entrusted with her arrangements.

Sympathy to the Johnson families in the passing of Susie Johnson. She was eulogized last Saturday at Mount Olive in Lake. Mapp Funeral Home was entrusted with her arrangements.

Sympathy to the Hughes Family in the passing of Donnie Hughes. Her Memorial Services were last Saturday at Pilgrim’s Rest in Morton. Mapp Funeral Home was entrusted with her arrangements.

Sympathy to the Stiles Family in the passing of Denail Stiles. She was eulogized last Saturday at Mt. Zion in Conehatta. Mapp Funeral Home was entrusted with her arrangements.

Learning with a Snack is a tutoring program at the Midway Freewill Baptist Church. After School Feeding and Tutoring Program for ages 5 – 15 years of age, every Monday and Thursday of each week from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm. All students are welcome

Care Facilities: Deacon Oliver Holifield – Newton, and Jerome Banks – Forest.

Remember with your prayers all our sick and shut ins. Katie Mae Kincaid, Marjorie Odom Washington, Cora Ealy Odom, George Beamon, Percy Shepard, Charles A. McClendon, Lonnie Johnson, Verneda “Ollie” McClendon, Willie Rogers Johnson, Cora Odom Peavy, Vernita Whittington, Maggie “Hannah” Smith, Nettie Kennedy, Linda Parrott, Versherica Ficklin, Chanelle McBeath, Mattie Holifield, Addie Zell Harris, Sarah Harper, Billy Strong, Travis Ward, Wesley Lewis, David Parrott, and Fredia Ward Gales

Please call or text me those who are sick, deceased with their arrangements and other happenings in your family. You may reach me: Delie Shepard 601.507.0992; email: dshep10399@bellsouth.net.