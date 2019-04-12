Morton News

Announcements: The “Quick Bites” program offered at the MSU/Scott County Extension Service facility, 230 South Davis Street, Forest, will present Lynette McDougal, Instructor, Plant and Soil Sciences at MSU giving great tips on holiday decorating, “Tis the Season.” For more information or to reserve your attendance, for this free event on Thursday, December 5 at 12 noon-1:00 p.m. call 601-469-4241.

Crissie Williamson Memorial Medical Mission at Forest Baptist Church is scheduled for Saturday, December 21. This is a free medical clinic for uninsured residents of Scott County. Residence and income verification is required.

Sunday, December 8 is the date for the Christmas musical program “It’s Still the Greatest Story Ever Told” at 6 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Morton.

Congratulations to: Those Scott County residents who won sweepstakes awards at the Baking Contest held during the Creative Christmas event held in November. They are: Frisky Roland-Holiday Pound Cake, Julia Sorey-Homemade Bread, Connie Stewart-Holiday Cookies, Dorothy Strong-Holiday Candy and Connie Wash (miscellaneous)-Blueberry French Toast Casserole.

To: Payton Rogers on receiving a walk-on opportunity to play for the Ole Miss Football Team. He was a member of the Forest Bearcats team in high school and recently for the ECCC Warriors where he was the recipient of the Scholar-Athlete Award. He is proud to follow in his father, Trey Rogers', footsteps as an Ole Miss walk on team member.

To: ERA Quiz Bowl Team members, Barron Burnham, Will Price, Tyler Betts and Ethan Crain for advancing to the quarter finals in the MS College Academic Tournament. Defeating both McLauren High School and St. Joseph Catholic School earned them this opportunity to advance.

To: Bill Stewart (Ph. D higher education administration ‘97-MSU) received the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society’s Shirley B. Gordon Award of Distinction, which is presented to college professors who have shown strong support of student success. President of East Central Community College, he was nominated by student members of the ECCC chapter on the Decatur campus. He has served almost 30 years in various teaching and administrative positions in all levels of education in the state of Mississippi. Dr. Stewart recently retired via an announcement during a meeting of the members of the ECCC Board.

To: The Wound Center at Scott Regional Hospital, Morton, a Rush Health Systems facility, on receiving the RestorixHealth Patient Satisfaction Award. Recipients of this award meet or exceed national patient satisfaction benchmarks over a six-month period (January-June 2019).

Prayers and concern for: Paula Puckett Latham and continued concern for Tim Patterson, Pansy Dipuma and Frances Ficklin.

Sympathy to the families of: Correction- Marla Lynn Sanders Johnson of Clearwater, Florida (Niece of Chester Sawyer) not Mariler Sanders of California as reported earlier, Brenda Jean Adcox, Johnny Lamar Martin, Cora Mae Goodson, Walter Randolph (Andy) Nichols, Ann Redd Hankins of Byram (native of Sebastapol), Beverly Jo Braken Rhodes, Linda (Mrs. Tony) Beeland, Bobby Joe Williamson, Aubrey Dewayne Sims, Raymond Lee Mabry and George “Gene” Clements (request of the Mel Rolands).

Travelin’, visitin’ and such: As reported last week, the Thanksgiving Holiday had many travelers/visitors enjoying family gatherings, football games, hunting, etc. so to attempt reporting on all of those good adventures, just leave it to say...we have much to be thankful for.