Morton News

Announcements: You are encouraged to join the Morton Library “Friends of the Library” organization (only $5. per individual membership). FRIENDS make much needed materials equipment and activities possible by sponsoring coordinating and conduction programs for adults, teens and children; by sponsoring National Library Week and Summer Library Programs and by being an advocate for Morton Library in our city and surrounding communities. By joining “FRIENDS” you will be eligible to receive five free black and white copies of your documents, five free color copies of your documents and the opportunity to have five fines excused by going to the library to join and pick up the required coupons and to acquire more information of these offers.

Once again Excel Learning Center extends an appeal to local citizens for more volunteers to become involved in the “Meal Delivery” program to seniors, ill and shut in neighbors in the area. It takes only one hour plus or minus a few minutes once a month to fulfill this mission. To receive more information or to volunteer go by the Excel office, 383 South Fourth Street, Morton or call 601-732-1800.

This is the time to express Thanks to the many in and around our city who have made this Holiday Season so enjoyable. The Town looks beautiful and festive. The Christmas Parade was inspiring and successful. The Christmas with Santa at the Morton Library was quite well attended (88), store fronts and businesses are bright and cheerful to attract shoppers right here in our city. Of real importance is the programs celebrating the Real Reason for the Season (church and school musicals, cantatas, nativity productions such as “The Journey to Bethlehem” presented by members and volunteers at Shiloh UMC in Rankin County. May God richly bless all who contributed to this very special 2019 Christmas Season.

Reports are that the Mission of the East Jackson District of Mississippi United Methodist churches for the effort to provide coats to all children in Morton has been overwhelmingly successful. It is with uplifting praise that our schools, families and children accept and receive these blessings.

Congratulations to: Those participating in the Morton City Parade on winning special mention. To Overall Winning Float-Mississippi Care Center of Morton!!!; Best Decorated Car: Little Miss Scott County-Kurtleigh Guilbeau; Floats: (Category Religious): 1st Place-New Liberty Baptist Church, 2nd Place-First Baptist Church of Morton, 3rd Place- New Hope Fellowship Church; Business Division: 1st Place-Mississippi Care Center of Morton, 2nd Place-Ross Dental Clinic, 3rd Place-The Gingerbread Kidz; Civic Division: 1st Place-Girl Scout Troop 4141, 2nd Place-Big Daddy Hines Community Center 481, 3rd Place-Morton Elementary; Most Handsome-Kaden Williams with the Rookies Football Team.

Prayers and concern for: Buford Palmer, Lyndell Easterling, Bea Phillips, Howard Herring, Jack Armstrong and continued concern for Al Roberts and Frances Ficklin.

Sympathy to the families of: Dorothy Jones, Marshall T. Gunn, Patricia Nell Wolfe Von Tungein, Martha R. Lindsay, Evelyn Sanders Forkin (graduate of Ringgold High School), Maggie Jean Denson Lindsey of Texas (native of the Branch Community), Floyd David Putnam, Carabel Rabun Craft (graduate of Forest High School) and Moses Roy Monk.

Travelin’, visitin’ and such: Reports are that quite a bit of visiting back and forth between the homes of Mr. and Mrs. Todd Butler and the Greg and Rhonda Butler households has been taking place recently. These blessed activities are required for the rockin’ and spoilin’ of little Master Gregory Tanner Butler son of and grandson of the above mentioned joyful families.

Friends of the Library met on Thursday, December 12 at noon. Representatives of the Central Mississippi Regional Library System, Kimberly Cook and Maura Polk, City of Morton Mayor Gerald Keeton, Morton Chamber of Commerce director, Lisa Alford, “friends” president Fred Johnson, business representative, Beverly Tadlock-Priority One Bank and civic representatives, some Morton MHV members were present to learn of library’s needs/concerns and the role of CMRLS in overseeing and assisting the organization and all libraries on their system’s district.