Morton News

Announcements: Holiday Fireworks are allowed in the City of Morton on December 24th and 25th from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. only and on December 31st (New Years Eve) from 10. a.m.-12:30 a.m. on January 1st only.

A word of appreciation goes out to both Billy Meeks and his crew and the Scott County Sheriff’s Department for their work in cleaning and landscaping the grounds of Morton Public Library. Also, to Friends of the Library and other volunteers for providing the much needed packages of daily supplies required to enhance to operation of services there.

The MSU/Scott County extension service office will be closed until January 2, 2020 for the Holidays.

Congratulations to: Those FFA members representing Forest-Scott County Vo-tec in Raymond at the Mississippi FFA Federal Level competition for leadership development. The team received 3rd Place in Opening and Closing Ceremony. Morton High School officers are: Vaden Latham-Vice President, Kaaliyah Spivey-Treasurer. Winning 2nd Place-Senior Creed Speaking competition-Pamela Lopez (MHS representative). Pamela and Sam Lott of Forest High School-2nd Place-Senior Extemporaneous Speaking are eligible to advance to district competitions in March 2020.

To: Katie P. Measells on the celebration of her 91st Birthday Anniversary on December 24th. Can you imagine a more perfect Christmas gift? This young lady was an educator for many decades and is fondly remembered by family, friends and students. Personal Happy Birthday greetings “Cousin Katie.” May God richly bless you throughout the year.

Prayers and concerns for: Debbie Bates Risher and continued concern for Ernie Easterling, Bea Phillips, Howard Herring, Buford Palmer, Frances Ficklin, Lyndell Easterling and Jack Armstrong, Jr.

Sympathy to the families of: Albert David Kelly, Joe Walker, R. C. Settlemire, Velma Moore of Madera, California (mother of Diane Kirk), Elmer Lee Blackwell, III: Mae Jean Putnal, Mary Estell Peagler Hawley (native of the Branch Community, Norman Adcock, Janice Lenore Gailey, Geneva Harrell, Helen Jean Bates Crotwell, and Fannie Chance Taylor Champion (former resident of Morton).

Travelin’, visitin’ and such: Kathy Warren reports enjoying the Christmas program at Salem Baptist Church titled “Four Tickets to Christmas” in which her son, Brent Warren was a member of the choir and acted various roles in the program.

Tis the season for many trips, visits and vacation plans, so this is a prayer for “Travel Blessings” and praise for the freedom to celebrate “The reason for the Season” the birth of the Son of God.