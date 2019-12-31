Morton News

Announcements: Morton MHV Club will meet on Wednesday, January 8 beginning at 1 p.m. at Morton Public Library, because the regular meeting date falls on New Years Day. Everyone is invited/encouraged to attend.

The Scott County Basketball Tournament will be held from January 9-11, 2020 at Morton High School gym. Come out and support your favorite team.

MSU/Scott County Extension Service office, 230 South Davis Street, Forest will reopen following Holiday break on Thursday, January 2, 2020.

Congratulations to: Those MHS students earning Outstanding Students-Second Nine Weeks at the Forest-Scott County Career and Technology Center. They are: Mary Kate Kitchens-Healthcare and Clinical Services II and Yanela Lopez-Morales-Ag. Natural Resources; Nhi Vu-Health Science Core.

They were nominated by their instructors for performance in their individual program area, attitude, character, and citizenship demonstrated during the nine weeks.

To: Jennifer Gore, named 2019 Morton Elementary School Teacher of the Year. She was rewarded with an Amazon gift card by MES principal, Marylynn Crotwell.

To: Kemper Strickland and Juan Aguilar on winning new bikes for their participation in the Morton Elementary School “21 Day Reading Challenge” and drawing the lucky winning vouchers at the end of the challenge.

Prayers and concern for: Faye Pruitt Gray, Lynda Harvey and continued concern for Ernie Easterling and those impacted by damage from recent storms.

Sympathy to the families of: Zack Johnson of Louisiana (son/stepson of Stephanie and Tommy Sawyer), correction (Lee Elmer Moore IV not III as reported), Jacquelon Mae “Jackie” Harris, Rev. Britton H. “Skipper” Maxwell (former pastor of Independence UMC), Aubury K. Myers, Donny Bennett and Bennett Arthur Massey.

Travelin’ visitin’ and such: Once again, sending prayers for safe travels during the holidays and for God’s richest blessings throughout the New Year 2020.

Sittin’ and thinkin’: Thanks for reading and supporting the efforts of our local news editors, publishers, and photograhers.