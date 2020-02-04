Morton News

Announcements: The Quick Bites programs for March, offered by the MSU/Scott County Extension Service has been cancelled and all other programs/activities sponsored by the Service throughout the month. Future dates in following months will be announced when further information is available.

Free lunches for children ages 18 and under will be distributed from Morton High School from 10:30 a.m.-12 noon. Children receiving the meals must be present in the vehicle at the drive thru pick-up site. Adult meals available during that time can be purchased for $3.50.

Congratulations to: Cammie Nicole Laird on receiving the Brandi Booth Memorial award at the Miss Morton Scholarship Pageant.

To: Ashley Abagail Moore on being selected as Most Photogenic at the Miss Morton Pageant.

To: Winners in other categories of the Pageant: Miss Teen Morton-Harley Windham, Miss Pre-Teen Morton-Carly Rose Maclain, Petit Miss Morton-Ravyn Williams, Little Miss Morton-Madison Belah Phillips, Tiny Miss Morton-Londyn Christian, Toddler Miss Morton-Molly-Clark Hannah, Peoples Choice Award (voted by audience)-Kurtleigh Guilbeau, Infant Miss Morton-Aaliyah Hornsby and Baby Master Morton-William Terrel (Tell) Hamilton, Infant Master Morton-Carsten Lucas.

To: Cezar Arroyo-Torres, student at ECCC representing Morton during the Theta Chi Chapter of Phi Beta Lambda at the2020 State Leadership conference was the winner of the First Place rating in the Integrated Marketing Campaign.

To: Doris Mowrey, former resident of Forest (sister of Ann rector), on celebrating the 99th anniversary of her earthly journey. Personal love and prayers for God’s rich blessings throughout the year.

Prayers and concern for: Continued-Dorether Sturgis and Larry Waggoner.

Sympathy to the families of: Billy Dale Shoemaker, Jane Hodge, Ronald “Ronnie” Thomas, Thomas Lucas, Sr., Thomas “Pops” Miller, Janice Goldman, C. N. “Bud” Taylor, Billy Brackett of Houston, Texas (brother-in-law of Ann Rector).

Travelin’ visitin’ and such: With the sanctions to isolate from the public due to COVID-19, there is no travel news at this time.

Sittin’ and Thinkin’: Copied...Have a Great Day!!! The SON is shining and He can certainly use you!

1. God wants spiritual fruit, not religious nuts. 2. Dear God, I have a problem, it’s me. 3. There is no key to happiness. The door is always open. 4. Silence is often misinterpreted but never misquoted. 5. Do the math...count your blessings. 6. Faith is the ability to not panic. 7. If you worry, you didn’t pray. If you pray don’t worry. 8. As a child of God, prayer is kind of like calling home every day. 9. Blessed are the flexible for they shall not be bent out of shape. 10. The most important things in your house are the people. 11. When we get tangled up in our problems, be still. God wants us to be still so He can untangle the knot. 12. A grudge is a heavy thing to carry. 13. He who dies with the most toys is still dead.