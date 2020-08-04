Morton News

Announcements: Mississippi Homemaker Volunteers celebrate Blue Ribbon Month in April as a campaign against Child Abuse. The Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services is also asking the public to be alert for evidence of child neglect or abuse at this critical time of isolation of children/families during the COVID-19 crisis. Please report any reason to suspect that either event is affecting any child, please contact the proper authorities. If you have a piece of blue ribbon, wear it to show support of this effort.

Do not flush disinfecting wipes, paper towels...even though some of the wipes claim to be flushable and safe to dispose of in the toilet.

A note of appreciation goes out to Mary Ann Stewart of Pelahatchie for the lovely/inspiring Easter Blessing note left in our “Clarion Ledger” delivery on Sunday morning. This thoughtful handwritten message was uplifting and touching. Thank you, Mary Ann. You are in the Roland’s prayers, also.

The Scott County Sports Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be postponed. Scheduled for Saturday, April 18 the event is now planned for Saturday, July 25 with tickets available for purchase beginning on July 1st.

Congratulations to: Our governor, Tate Reeves and mayor, Gerald Keeton for complying with the recommended precautions of isolation from the general public, in attempts to protect our citizens from exposure to the COVID-19 virus.

To: our local grocer, Patrick Kelly, at Fairway Foods for remaining open and following precautions to protect his customers. And to all other essential businesses for providing necessary services to local citizens.

To: All first responders, medical personnel, law enforcement, religious leaders and friends/neighbors who are lending helping hands to those in need.

Payers and concern for: Our town, state, country and world during this health crisis and those who are infected with the virus and any other health issues in their suffering. Many who are alone, away from family and friends.

Sympathy to the families of: Harold Wayne Joiner, Roger Glen Moore, Ouida Lowe Mitchell, Delray Henderson, Bennie M Ware, Wanda Faye Yarborough and Ovid S. Vickers.

Sittin’ and thinkin’: This is an encouraging word for planning the week, whether going “round and about” as usual or staying in during the recommended isolation from public outings.

“The 7 Ups” Sunday-Wake Up!!! Decide to have a good day. “This is the day the Lord hath made; let us rejoice and be glad in it.” Psalms 118:24. Monday-Dress Up!!! The best way to dress up is to put on a smile. “The Lord does not look at the things man looks at. Man looks at outward appearance, but the Lord looks at the heart.” 1 Samuel 16:7. Tuesday- Shut Up!!! Say nice things and learn to listen. God gave us two ears and one mouth, so He must have meant for us to do twice as much listening as talking. “He who guards his lips guards his soul.” Proverbs 13:3. Wednesday-Stand Up!!! for what you believe in stand for something or you will fall for anything. “Let us not be weary in doing good; for at the proper time, we will reap a harvest if we do not give up. Therefore as we have opportunity, let us do good. Galatians 6:9. Thursday-Look Up!!! to the Lord. “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” Philippians 4:13. Friday-reach Up!!! for something higher trust in the Lord with all your heart, and lean not unto your own understanding. “In all your ways, acknowledge Him, and He will direct your path.” Proverbs 3:5-6. Saturday-Lift Up!!! your prayers. Do not worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will worry about itself. Each day has enough trouble of its own.” Matthew 6:34.